Connor Bedard is going to be the #1 overall pick of the Chicago Blackhawks in the upcoming 2023 NHL draft. That became certain after the Blackhawks won the draft lottery on Monday. Fans, though, have called for Bedard to snub the Blackhawks.

Bedard is considered to be the next bright star in the NHL and is compared with the likes of Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby. Known for his dynamic skills and vision on the ice, Bedard is expected to make an immediate impact in the league.

The destination of the 17-year-old star is now decided, and he will kick off his NHL career wearing the Blackhawks jersey. However, most hockey fans are not satisfied with seeing the future of Bedard in the Blackhawks jersey.

Following the Draft Lottery on Monday night, fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment, urging Connor Bedard to follow in the footsteps of Eric Lindros, who refused to play for the Quebec Nordiques after being drafted first overall in 1991.

Here's what fans had to say:

Duane Steinel @DuaneS39 Connor Bedard should pull an Eric Lindros and tell the Blackhawks he will refuse to play for them if they draft him. Who the fuck would want to represent that franchise after the Kyle Beach sexual assault cover up. Connor Bedard should pull an Eric Lindros and tell the Blackhawks he will refuse to play for them if they draft him. Who the fuck would want to represent that franchise after the Kyle Beach sexual assault cover up.

Andrew Weiss @WeissHockeyTalk If Connor Bedard pulls a Lindros and says “I’m not gonna play for Chicago” I’ll buy his jersey on the spot.



There is genuinely not a less deserving franchise in the league. If Connor Bedard pulls a Lindros and says “I’m not gonna play for Chicago” I’ll buy his jersey on the spot.There is genuinely not a less deserving franchise in the league.

Drz @TheMattDrzik If there is a just and merciful God, Connor Bedard will be the next Eric Lindros.



Don't wear the jersey, don't make eye contact with anyone in management, and sit out.



The league and that aneurysm of an organization don't deserve to make money off of him. If there is a just and merciful God, Connor Bedard will be the next Eric Lindros.Don't wear the jersey, don't make eye contact with anyone in management, and sit out.The league and that aneurysm of an organization don't deserve to make money off of him.

Noah Adler @realnoahadler99 Imagine if Bedard pull a Lindros and tell the Blackhawks that he would never play for them ☠️ Imagine if Bedard pull a Lindros and tell the Blackhawks that he would never play for them ☠️

Ava @avatarrant connor bedard should study eric lindros/eli manning draft tape connor bedard should study eric lindros/eli manning draft tape

Andrew Berkshire @AndrewBerkshire NHLonTNT @NHL_On_TNT Wayne Gretzky offered his perspective after #Blackhawks chairman Rocky Wirtz's reaction to a question about empowering athletes to report abuse following the team’s mishandling of Kyle Beach’s 2010 sexual assault allegations. Wayne Gretzky offered his perspective after #Blackhawks chairman Rocky Wirtz's reaction to a question about empowering athletes to report abuse following the team’s mishandling of Kyle Beach’s 2010 sexual assault allegations. https://t.co/hScCqoyiAg Wayne convince Connor to pull a Lindros challenge twitter.com/NHL_On_TNT/sta… Wayne convince Connor to pull a Lindros challenge twitter.com/NHL_On_TNT/sta…

Dave Aikman @AikmanCMU carter @nhlstroll https://t.co/qS4Ar6LBcp If Connor Bedard pulled an Eric Lindros and refused to play for the Blackhawks I would buy his jersey no matter what team he would go too. twitter.com/nhlstroll/stat… If Connor Bedard pulled an Eric Lindros and refused to play for the Blackhawks I would buy his jersey no matter what team he would go too. twitter.com/nhlstroll/stat…

John Cullen @cullenthecomic Connor Bedard would be the biggest hero in Canucks history if he refused to sign with Chicago and insisted he be Lindros’ed to Vancouver Connor Bedard would be the biggest hero in Canucks history if he refused to sign with Chicago and insisted he be Lindros’ed to Vancouver

Cole @__ColeTurner__ @NHL @NHL Blackhawks Poor Connor Bedard. Has to play for the biggest embarrassment in NHL history in a racist, pedo, rapist, etc. franchise. I hope he pulls an Eric Lindros. @NHL @NHLBlackhawks Poor Connor Bedard. Has to play for the biggest embarrassment in NHL history in a racist, pedo, rapist, etc. franchise. I hope he pulls an Eric Lindros.

chipped tooth @cursed_hockey BEDARD PLEASE PULL A LINDROS AND REFUSE TO SIGN BEDARD PLEASE PULL A LINDROS AND REFUSE TO SIGN

x-oilyScud @ScottBiggsify Bedard refuse to go to Chicago because they knowingly covered up a sexual assault challenge GO!



The most likeable Lindros move. Bedard refuse to go to Chicago because they knowingly covered up a sexual assault challenge GO!The most likeable Lindros move.

Emily @HbWINGer27 Connor Bedard will be the most popular player in the NHL by a MILE if he pulls an Eric Lindros and refuses to play for the Blackhawks. Fans of literally every other team will support him. #NHLDraftLottery Connor Bedard will be the most popular player in the NHL by a MILE if he pulls an Eric Lindros and refuses to play for the Blackhawks. Fans of literally every other team will support him. #NHLDraftLottery

The 2023 NHL Draft Lottery proved to be a complete surprise for fans. The Chicago Blackhawks were ranked third with an 11.6% chance of winning the Lottery, but the odds shifted completely in their favor, allowing them to beat out the Columbus Blue Jackets and Anaheim Ducks for the first overall pick in the upcoming NHL Draft.

How is Connor Bedard a perfect fit for the Chicago Blackhawks?

The Chicago Blackhawks have struggled to impress with their performances on the ice in recent years. With the departure of their star players Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews, the club is currently undergoing a rebuilding phase and is lacking a boost in the roster.

The fasten up the rebuilding process, the Blackhawks are in need of the young and talented players around whom they can build their play style and the addition of Connor Bedard is what they were needed.

Bedard's skill set, speed, and vision on the ice make him an elite prospect who could be a major turning point for the Chicago Blackhawks franchise in the future.

His addition to the Blackhawks' lineup will give the team a much-needed injection of youth and talent. He will likely make the team a contender in the near future. The Chicago Blackhawks currently have a number of key players who are set to become free agents or whose contracts expire after next season.

