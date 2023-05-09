Connor Bedard is going to be the #1 overall pick of the Chicago Blackhawks in the upcoming 2023 NHL draft. That became certain after the Blackhawks won the draft lottery on Monday. Fans, though, have called for Bedard to snub the Blackhawks.
Bedard is considered to be the next bright star in the NHL and is compared with the likes of Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby. Known for his dynamic skills and vision on the ice, Bedard is expected to make an immediate impact in the league.
The destination of the 17-year-old star is now decided, and he will kick off his NHL career wearing the Blackhawks jersey. However, most hockey fans are not satisfied with seeing the future of Bedard in the Blackhawks jersey.
Following the Draft Lottery on Monday night, fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment, urging Connor Bedard to follow in the footsteps of Eric Lindros, who refused to play for the Quebec Nordiques after being drafted first overall in 1991.
Here's what fans had to say:
The 2023 NHL Draft Lottery proved to be a complete surprise for fans. The Chicago Blackhawks were ranked third with an 11.6% chance of winning the Lottery, but the odds shifted completely in their favor, allowing them to beat out the Columbus Blue Jackets and Anaheim Ducks for the first overall pick in the upcoming NHL Draft.
How is Connor Bedard a perfect fit for the Chicago Blackhawks?
The Chicago Blackhawks have struggled to impress with their performances on the ice in recent years. With the departure of their star players Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews, the club is currently undergoing a rebuilding phase and is lacking a boost in the roster.
The fasten up the rebuilding process, the Blackhawks are in need of the young and talented players around whom they can build their play style and the addition of Connor Bedard is what they were needed.
Bedard's skill set, speed, and vision on the ice make him an elite prospect who could be a major turning point for the Chicago Blackhawks franchise in the future.
His addition to the Blackhawks' lineup will give the team a much-needed injection of youth and talent. He will likely make the team a contender in the near future. The Chicago Blackhawks currently have a number of key players who are set to become free agents or whose contracts expire after next season.
