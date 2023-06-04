The Florida Panthers may have suffered a 5-2 defeat to the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup final on Saturday.

However, passionate fans of the Panthers remain unwavering in their belief that their team can stage a comeback. With the series just starting, the loss in Sin City has only fueled their determination to support their beloved Panthers in their quest for glory.

Despite the loss, the Panthers showcased moments of brilliance on the ice. The team's loyal fanbase recognizes that a single game does not define an entire series. They have full faith in their talented roster to bounce back soon. One fan said:

'It's a long series, Vegas is a great team, but these #FlaPanthers don't quit. Let's go Cats."

Here are some of the top Twitter reactions:

Karl 🇺🇸🦅 @99Karl_ @FlaPanthers This is gonna be a hell of a series, good game 1 cats @FlaPanthers This is gonna be a hell of a series, good game 1 cats

Heidi 🇺🇸😎🎶🏒🎾🏎🏈 @heidilovingnj @FlaPanthers Refs Sucked. Only 1st game, hopefully this lights an even bigger fire under the Panthers for next game. @FlaPanthers Refs Sucked. Only 1st game, hopefully this lights an even bigger fire under the Panthers for next game.

Florida Panthers' fans understand that the Stanley Cup final is a battle that requires endurance, adaptability and mental fortitude.

They are well aware that the Golden Knights' victory in Game 1 does not guarantee their triumph in the series. The fans are prepared to rally behind their team, offering unwavering support as they look to make a comeback in the series.

With the support of their passionate fans, the Panthers are poised to make their mark on the Stanley Cup final and create a thrilling, memorable clash against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Golden Knights dominate Florida Panthers in Stanley Cup final opener

Zach Whitecloud's long-range goal, coupled with an outstanding save by goaltender Adin Hill, propelled the Vegas Golden Knights to a resounding win over the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup finals. The game at the T-Mobile Arena, showcased the intensity and physicality expected from the two talented Sun Belt teams.

With just over 13 minutes remaining in the game, Whitecloud's goal proved to be the decisive moment that put Vegas ahead. The Golden Knights followed that up with a crucial penalty kill, and captain Mark Stone added an insurance goal, which was confirmed after a review for a high stick. Hill's exceptional performance in the net, making 33 saves, solidified the Golden Knights' lead in the series.

Both Golden Knights players, Jonathan Marchessault and Shea Theodore, also found the back of the net, beating Florida's two-time Vezina Trophy winner, Sergei Bobrovsky.

The Florida Panthers ramped up their physical play late on, but it was too little too late. Despite falling behind due to a short-handed goal by Eric Staal, the Golden Knights showcased their resilience, rallying for their ninth comeback win of the playoffs. Marchessault and Theodore responded with goals, and Hill's remarkable stick save to deny Nick Cousins prevented the Panthers from closing the gap.

This appearance in the Stanley Cup final marks the Golden Knights' second in six years of existence. Their previous final appearance in 2018 ended in a loss to the Washington Capitals. Meanwhile, the Panthers' return to the final after 27 years provides them an opportunity to avenge their previous sweep by the Colorado Avalanche in 1996.

This matchup between the Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers marks the 66th different pairing in the NHL's Stanley Cup final and the 46th since the expansion era began in 1967-68.

It's noteworthy that this is only the third time since the turn of the century that the final features two teams who have never won the championship, following the Washington-Vegas series in 2018.

