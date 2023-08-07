After a turbulent period involving Alex Galchenyuk in a controversial arrest last month, his time in the NHL is likely coming to an end. According to sources, free agent Galchenyuk could sign for the KHL, with Spartak Moscow reported to be the most likely destination for the former Coyotes forward.

The Arizona Coyotes signed Alex Galchenyuk to a one-year contract on the first day of free agency, July 1.

However, the length of the contract was short-lived, as the Coyotes decided to terminate his contract just two weeks later after the 29-year-old was arrested on multiple charges, including a hit-and-run on private property.

Galchenyuk was born in the United States but is of Belarusian descent, and the latest rumors linking his name to joining the KHL in Russia piqued the attention of fans across social media platforms, with many expressing their opinions on Reddit.

One Reddit user wrote:

"Doesn’t surprise me. He has Russian ties and it seems to be the place to go if you amazingly destroy your NHL chances"

Here are some more reactions to the post:

Why was Alex Galchenyuk arrested?

A shocking report from Alex Galchenyuk's arrest surfaced last month. On July 9, the 29-year-old former Coyotes player was arrested on a variety of charges, including hit-and-run, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and threatening.

During an arrest attempt, Galchenyuk lost his cool and threatened to kill a police officer, and screamed racial slurs at the officer in training multiple times while also citing his Russian connections.

The 29-year-old, however, later apologized to fans, the Coyotes organization, and the Scottsdale Police Department, Arizona, which was involved in the arrest. Galchenyuk was undergoing rehabilitation at the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program.

Notably, his departure from the rehab program has only solidified Russia to be his next destination. As per reports, he could also become the highest-paid player for Spartak Moscow once the transfer is done.

Drafted third overall by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2012 draft, the 2022-23 season marked the 11th year in the NHL for Galchenyuk. During that course, the 29-year-old represented multiple teams with the most seasons (6) played with the Canadiens.

Alex Galchenyuk during his stint with the Avs

The 29-year-old forward had a stint of two years with the Arizona Coyotes and also played for one-year each with the Minnesota Wild, Pittsburgh Penguins, Ottawa Senators, and Toronto Maple Leafs.

This past season, he played for 11 games with the Colorado Avalanche. Overall, Galchenyuk appeared in 654 games scoring 354 points (146 goals, 208 assists).