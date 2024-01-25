Fans rejoice Nathan MacKinnon's four-goal night by throwing bras and thongs on the ice

Former player and NHL expert Paul Bissonnette was truly impressed by Nathan MacKinnon. He nicknamed him "THE DOGG" and backed him as a key MVP player.

The Colorado Avalanche striker made it to team history late. He scored four goals for the second time this season, a rare accomplishment that left Bissonnette applauding the superstar's exceptional talent.

MacKinnon's natural hat trick against the Capitals not only solidified his place in Avalanche lore but also showcased his extraordinary ice skills, a feat only paralleled by the legendary Joe Sakic in 2003.

Bissonnette humorously noted,

"Nathan MacKinnon has the ladies in the Mile High throwing bras & panties on the ice like he’s Drake for Christ sake. That’s the MVP."

Rewriting the history books further, MacKinnon surpassed Sakic's record for consecutive home games with a point, maintaining an impressive streak in all 24 Colorado home games this season.

The consistent excellence displayed by MacKinnon, coupled with the support of teammates Cale Makar and Mikko Rantanen, propelled the Avalanche to a commanding 6-2 victory over the Capitals.

NHL writers are now crowning MacKinnon as the frontrunner for the Hart Trophy, emphasizing his unparalleled level of play.

Beyond the ice, the impact of MacKinnon's stellar performance extends to the fans, who showcased delightful gestures as a touch of excitement on an already electrifying night in the Mile High City.

Nathan MacKinnon's Spectacular Four-Goal show leads Avalanche to a commanding victory

Cale Makar scored an early goal unassisted. His skills shone as he maneuvered into open space and outsmarted Lindgren with a simple wrist shot, making it 1-0 for the Avalanche.

Nathan MacKinnon then took center stage in the second period, extending the lead to 2-0 with a powerful one-timer off a cross-ice pass from Rantanen during a power play. He didn't stop there, adding another one-timer at 7:00, this time from Makar's cross-ice feed, making it 3-0.

MacKinnon completed a remarkable natural hat trick at 9:16, cutting through the crease and beating Lindgren with a backhand shot, pushing the lead to 4-0.

Despite a response from Strome in the third period, Rantanen quickly restored the Avalanche's dominance, batting in a deflected pass to make it 5-1.

MacKinnon's fourth goal, a high-slot shot during a 4-on-4, solidified the 6-1 lead at 16:14. Strome managed a second goal for the Capitals during another 4-on-4 scenario, concluding the game at 6-2.