The stage is set for an exciting Stanley Cup Finals between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers, both vying for their first-ever franchise championship. However, the high demand for tickets has made it difficult for many fans to afford attending the games.

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals is scheduled for Saturday, June 3, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where the Golden Knights will enjoy home-ice advantage for Games 1 and 2, as well as potential Games 5 and 7. The Panthers, on the other hand, will have the advantage for Games 3, 4, and potentially Game 6 if necessary.

Tickets for the finals are more expensive than regular season tickets, and fans have expressed their frustration about the high prices on social media.

"If tickets for the game weren’t so damn expensive, my ass would be catching a flight to Fort Lauderdale sooo fast for a Stanley Cup Final game."

Here are some of the top reactions on Twitter:

jean @_jmhh_ These Stanley Cup tickets are so expensive

abe @abrtizy ‍ 🫠 The prices for these Stanley Cup tickets man

THEYUNKFUNK @theyunkfunk Just found 2 tickets to game 1 of the Stanley cup. Only $9.8k.

Tee Time Thatty Daddy 🏌🏻‍♀️ @teejaaymc If tickets for the game weren't so damn expensive, my ass would be catching a flight to Fort Lauderdale sooo fast for a Stanley Cup Final game.

James Hendrickson🥅🏒 @HockeyDawgs @BAMFbunny I feel for you. I use to go Nashville Predators games for $25 a ticket. Then the went to the Stanley Cup an tickets were $700+. The next season single game tickets were $50 an up. As the demand for those tickets are the more we have to pay. will pay…

Conner Walter @Conna_Dub Will I drop stupid money on a Stanley Cup Final ticket?



Find out this week on "How Conner Wastes His Money"

Sydvichyssoise @SJxo17 Someone buy me Stanley cup tickets

David R @David954FLA



With fees ($105) the total per ticket is $605.00.



That seat during the regular season would normally go for $25-$35 (before fees).



Hot ticket 🎟️



#TimetoHunt The cheapest ticket on Ticketmaster to Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals is currently $500.00

ConservativeDan @DanDandyOne 🤣 ! Hey the Las Vegas Golden Knights are in the STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONSHIP round! It's ONLY $1,200 for a couple of tickets!

Elias @mtl_elias @joe_sheehan



I went because it's something I'll never be able to do at home.



There's something to be said about having a quality product, still. @EmptySeatsPics I live in Ohio. I went to my first Stanley Cup playoff game in Vegas last month. Tickets were about as much as a Cirque show.

How cheap can fans get tickets to the Stanley Cup Finals between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers?

Matt Levy of the New York Post revealed the pricing of the tickets for the Stanley Cup Finals showdown:

"The cheapest tickets available we could find at the time of publication were $349 before fees on Vivid Seats for a game at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena."

"Ticket prices start at $424 before fees at Sunrise, FL’s FLA Live Arena."

The cheapest seats in the upper-level of T-Mobile Arena start at $349 USD, whereas the cheapest seats in the lower level arena cost $872 USD. On the other hand, the cheapest tickets for upper-level seats in FLA Live Arena start at $424 USD, and lower-level seats start at $643.

Meanwhile, seats for Game 7 in the upper-level start at $622 USD, while the cheapest seats in the lower-level start at $1747 USD.

Game date Upper-levelprices start at Lower-levelprices start at Game 1Saturday, June 3 at 5 p.m. $350 $873 Game 2Monday, June 5 at 5 p.m. $349 $872 Game 5Tuesday, June 13 at 5 p.m. $436 $1083 Game 7Monday, June 19 at 5 p.m. $622 $1747

Game date Upper-levelprices start at Lower-levelprices start at Game 3Thursday, June 8 at 8 p.m. $424 $643 Game 4Saturday, June 10 at 8 p.m. $475 $683 Game 6Friday, June 16 at 8 p.m. $533 $861

One team is arguably better on paper, while the other has perhaps the best goalie in the league in Sergei Bobrovsky. Fans can expect the series to be a back-and-forth affair, making it an intriguing Finals series to watch.

