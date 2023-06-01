The stage is set for an exciting Stanley Cup Finals between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers, both vying for their first-ever franchise championship. However, the high demand for tickets has made it difficult for many fans to afford attending the games.
Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals is scheduled for Saturday, June 3, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where the Golden Knights will enjoy home-ice advantage for Games 1 and 2, as well as potential Games 5 and 7. The Panthers, on the other hand, will have the advantage for Games 3, 4, and potentially Game 6 if necessary.
Tickets for the finals are more expensive than regular season tickets, and fans have expressed their frustration about the high prices on social media.
"If tickets for the game weren’t so damn expensive, my ass would be catching a flight to Fort Lauderdale sooo fast for a Stanley Cup Final game."
Here are some of the top reactions on Twitter:
How cheap can fans get tickets to the Stanley Cup Finals between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers?
Matt Levy of the New York Post revealed the pricing of the tickets for the Stanley Cup Finals showdown:
"The cheapest tickets available we could find at the time of publication were $349 before fees on Vivid Seats for a game at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena."
"Ticket prices start at $424 before fees at Sunrise, FL’s FLA Live Arena."
The cheapest seats in the upper-level of T-Mobile Arena start at $349 USD, whereas the cheapest seats in the lower level arena cost $872 USD. On the other hand, the cheapest tickets for upper-level seats in FLA Live Arena start at $424 USD, and lower-level seats start at $643.
Meanwhile, seats for Game 7 in the upper-level start at $622 USD, while the cheapest seats in the lower-level start at $1747 USD.
One team is arguably better on paper, while the other has perhaps the best goalie in the league in Sergei Bobrovsky. Fans can expect the series to be a back-and-forth affair, making it an intriguing Finals series to watch.