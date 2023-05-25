Following the Carolina Hurricanes' elimination from the Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Florida Panthers, head coach Rod Brind'Amour's recent comments have ignited a spirited discussion among fans on Reddit.

Brind'Amour expressed his frustration with the prevailing perception that his team had been swept, despite the games being closely contested.

Sportsnet @Sportsnet “The unfortunate part of this is we’re going to look back and everyone’s going to say we got swept and that’s not what happened.”



One fan on the forum understood the coach's intent but found his choice of words poor. While acknowledging the coach's underlying message, he believed it could have been better articulated to avoid confusion.

"I get what he means but poor wording there haha"

In a lighthearted manner, another fan humorously highlighted the reality of the situation. With the Hurricanes having been swept by the Panthers in a 4-0 series, there wouldn't be a Game 5 on Friday.

This humorous remark emphasized the disappointment felt by Hurricanes fans, emphasizing the absence of further playoff action for their team.

"Carolina is going to be on the ice at 8pm Friday wondering where Florida and the fans are"

Delving deeper into Brind'Amour's statement, another fan drew parallels with a past series between the Los Angeles Kings and the Vegas Golden Knights. He understood the coach's intention to convey that, despite the sweep, the games were tightly contested.

"I think he’s trying to say that while Florida swept them, the games were close. People say that about the Kings and Knights series like 5 years ago. In the 4 games, the total goals scored were 7-3. One game went to double OT and 3 goals were scored in a game one time. One goalie (Quick) had a .947 save percentage and lost simply because his opponent Fleury had a .977 save percentage."

While some fans acknowledged Brind'Amour's intent but questioned his wording, others approached the situation with humor, emphasizing the disappointment of an early playoff exit.

Game 4 between Carolina Hurricanes and the Florida Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk came through for the Florida Panthers once again, while Sergei Bobrovsky proved to be a formidable force against the Carolina Hurricanes. After an agonizing 27-year wait, the Panthers have finally secured a spot in the Stanley Cup Final.

They swept the Eastern Conference final by defeating the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3, with Tkachuk scoring the winning goal just 4.9 seconds before the end of the game.

This marks the Panthers' first appearance in the Stanley Cup Final since 1996. The team will face either Vegas or Dallas for the coveted Stanley Cup, with Vegas currently leading the Western Conference final series 3-0.

As the off-season commences, Carolina Hurricanes fans will undoubtedly shift their focus to the future, hoping for a successful season.

