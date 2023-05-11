In a highly anticipated matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Edmonton Oilers, defenseman Alex Pietrangelo made a reckless decision that left Oilers' star forward Leon Draisaitl writhing on the ice in pain. With just seconds left in the game, Pietrangelo gave Draisaitl a vicious two-handed slash, causing outrage among fans and players alike.

Sportsnet @Sportsnet Alex Pietrangelo gives Leon Draisaitl a two-handed slash after an empty net opportunity. Alex Pietrangelo gives Leon Draisaitl a two-handed slash after an empty net opportunity. https://t.co/wziPdleLDx

Fans took to social media to express their disappointment and anger over the incident, with many calling for Alex Pietrangelo to face severe consequences for his actions. Some fans also criticized the lack of sportsmanship displayed by the Golden Knights in general throughout the game.

Mike Murray @Murcut @Sportsnet Should be suspended for the remainder of the playoffs. What a joke. @Sportsnet Should be suspended for the remainder of the playoffs. What a joke.

austin peterson @peterson_1328 @Sportsnet That’s a suspension and he’s lucky because he’s gonna get jumped next time he plays, always respected him, just lost some of that @Sportsnet That’s a suspension and he’s lucky because he’s gonna get jumped next time he plays, always respected him, just lost some of that

TNT 🧨 @wuffalowills @Sportsnet Sore loser tries to hurt their star player. What a bum. @Sportsnet Sore loser tries to hurt their star player. What a bum.

Marcus Taylor @TaylormtgMarcus @Sportsnet @FriedgeHNIC If the criminal Evander Kane didn’t get a suspension for his greasy end of game cross check to the next of Pietrangelo, and don’t want to hear a word about the slash Pietrangelo put on Draisaitl. @Sportsnet @FriedgeHNIC If the criminal Evander Kane didn’t get a suspension for his greasy end of game cross check to the next of Pietrangelo, and don’t want to hear a word about the slash Pietrangelo put on Draisaitl.

noah @Noahdirsa21 @Sportsnet @FriedgeHNIC Intent to injure he skated away from the puck to slash Leon @Sportsnet @FriedgeHNIC Intent to injure he skated away from the puck to slash Leon

David Tam @Garfield0368 @Sportsnet This looks dangerous and definitely a suspension consideration by the league. @Sportsnet This looks dangerous and definitely a suspension consideration by the league.

dom 📈 @domluszczyszyn cancel this league if pietrangelo doesn’t get suspended for that garbage cancel this league if pietrangelo doesn’t get suspended for that garbage

While it's understandable for emotions to run high in such a competitive game, Alex Pietrangelo's actions were completely unnecessary and could have resulted in serious injury. The NHL has been cracking down on dangerous plays and unnecessary roughness, and Pietrangelo's slash is sure to draw attention from the league's disciplinary committee.

As the NHL continues to prioritize player safety and crack down on dangerous play, it's important for players to keep their emotions in check and play with respect for their opponents. Pietrangelo's actions were a disappointing end to what was otherwise an intense and exciting game.

The Edmonton Oilers came out on top in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights, winning 4-1 at Rogers Place. The Oilers started the game strong, with Nick Bjugstad and Evan Bouchard scoring within a minute of each other in the first period, and Mattias Ekholm and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins adding two more goals in the first and second periods, respectively.

Despite a late-game push from the Golden Knights, who managed to score a goal in the third period, the Oilers defense and goaltender Stuart Skinner held strong to secure the victory. The win was a much-needed boost for the Oilers, who had suffered a tough loss in Game 3.

The Oilers' solid performance in Game 4 was a reminder of their potential as a team and their ability to compete with the top teams in the league. With the series now tied at 2-2, the Oilers will need to continue their strong play if they hope to advance to the next round of the playoffs. Game 5 will be crucial, and the Oilers will need to bring their A-game once again if they want to come out on top.

