Filip Gustavsson makes bold claim regarding Wild's future after agreeing new $11,250,000 contract

Filip Gustavsson, a 25-year-old goaltender, expressed his resolute goal after sealing a three-year, $11.25 million contract with the Minnesota Wild. He firmly declared his intention to become the No. 1 goalie, showcasing his unwavering determination to excel and secure a longer NHL deal.

With an impressive track record from last season, boasting a 22-9-7 record, a remarkable 2.10 goals-against average, .931 save percentage, and three shutouts in 39 games, Gustavsson has been a significant asset.

Although Wild general manager Bill Guerin has said that there won't be a clear-cut No. 1 between Gustavsson and Marc-Andre Fleury this season, the former is keen on competing for the starting position.

Gustavsson's zest for growth and learning under the seasoned Fleury, who's still at the peak of his career, adds to the excitement surrounding the Wild for the upcoming season. Additionally, this setup allows talented prospect Jesper Wallstedt ample time to develop with Iowa in the American Hockey League without the pressure of being rushed into the NHL.

With the Wild's goaltending trio shaping up to be a formidable force, Gustavsson's bold aspirations are poised to serve as a driving force for success. As the new season approaches, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing Gustavsson's determination and passion unfold on the ice.

Will Filip Gustavsson start over Marc-Andre Fleury as Wild's starting goaltender in 2023?

As of now, it's uncertain whether Filip Gustavsson will start over Marc-Andre Fleury as the Minnesota Wild's starting goaltender in the upcoming season.

The Minnesota Wild management hasn't released any statement regarding the starting goaltender between Gustavsson and Fleury for the upcoming season. While Gustavsson has expressed his desire to be the No. 1 goaltender and is determined to compete for the starting job, it will eventually depend on their performance during training camp and the early part of the season.

Both goaltenders have demonstrated their prowess, with Filip Gustavsson showing great promise last season and Fleury still performing at a high level. The Wild will likely assess their performances and make decisions based on their form and fitness throughout the season.

The competition between the two goaltenders will undoubtedly be fierce. Hence, the coaching staff will carefully evaluate their performances before settling on a definitive starting goaltender for the 2023 season.