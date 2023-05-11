In response to the current wave of NHL players and clubs choosing to boycott Pride Night, former NBA player Jason Collins, stated this week that "religion should not be a cause for division." Collins made history by being the first homosexual athlete to compete in one of the four major North American sports leagues.

Collins talked on a range of subjects in an interview with The Athletic that was published on Monday. This included the current issue in the NHL, where several clubs and players have chosen not to participate in their respective Pride Night celebrations this season:

"I’ll say this: My grandmother was the most religious person that I’ve ever known. She’s a Black, Southern, upstate Louisiana woman… picture an old, Black woman with a Bible in one hand, three belts in the other. (Laughs) As religious as she was, it was always about love. As a disciplinarian, it was always about love."

Collins thought that religion shouldn't be used as a means of division. He was taught it was about love.

"When I came out to my grandmother – and she was the family member I was most nervous to come out to – she said, ‘Baby, it’s about love.’ She said, ‘Jesus taught me to love.’ It’s about bringing people together. That’s what I think religion should be about. It’s unfortunate when people aren’t that way and try to use religion as a way to divide."

NHL Pride Night was pretty controversial due to withdrawals

NHL Pride Night last year

The NHL Pride Night encountered many controversies this year. Ivan Provorov, a Russian Orthodox player for the Philadelphia Flyers, claimed he decided to abstain from pregame warmups on the team's January Pride Night to "stay true" to himself and his faith.

James Reimer, a goaltender for the San Jose Sharks, cited his "beliefs in Christ," while Florida Panthers players Eric and Marc Staal said they felt wearing a Pride shirt went against their religious convictions.

Ilya Lyubushkin, a Buffalo Sabres player, declared on March 27 that he too will not take part in Pride Night for the Sabres.

The New York Rangers and Chicago Blackhawks, two of the most well-known NHL teams in the league, declined to wear Pride jerseys. Without providing a public explanation, the Rangers abandoned their intentions and later issued a statement that included the line that they support everyone's right to respectfully express their beliefs.

Chicago declined to wear it for their Russian players. The Minnesota Wild also declined to wear Pride-themed jerseys.

