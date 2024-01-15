Flames' Blake Coleman dejected after Dallas Cowboys' shocking playoff exit to Green Bay Packers

Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman was left disheartened following the Dallas Cowboys' shocking defeat to the Green Bay Packers in the 2024 NFL playoffs on Sunday.

The Cowboys entered the wild-card game as the NFC's No. 2-seeded team and faced the seventh-seeded Green Bay Packers. In terms of odds, the Cowboys were the heavy favorites to advance, but they were never in the game, trailing the Packers throughout the contest.

The Green Bay Packers put on a dominant performance, scoring on their first possession and leading by 20 points at halftime. The Packers continued with their dominance and eventually won 48-32, eliminating the Cowboys.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, among the dejected Cowboys fans was the Flames' Blake Coleman, who shared his thoughts on X, formerly Twitter.

Coleman described the Cowboys' defeat as similar to watching the same movie year after year, only to be shocked after the ending turns out to be the same:

"Being a Cowboys fan feels like watching the same movie every year and being shocked that the ending stayed the same"

Expand Tweet

The Green Bay Packers face the San Francisco 49ers next week in the divisional round.

Blake Coleman's NHL career stats

Calgary Flames vs Nashville Predators

Coleman was drafted No. 75 overall by the New Jersey Devils in the 2011 NHL draft and made his league debut during the 2016-17 season.

After playing four seasons with the Devils, the 32-year-old forward was traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Coleman won back-to-back Stanley Cup titles with the Bolts in 2020 and 2021.

After spending two seasons with the Bolts, Blake Coleman signed for the Calgary Flames as a free agent on a six-year, $29.4 million deal in 2021. Coleman has been with the Flames for three seasons and in the league for eight years.

This season, the 32-year-old forward has notched up 37 points through 19 goals and 18 assists in 43 games, making him the leading scorer for the Bolts. Overall, Coleman has garnered 234 points through 124 goals and 110 assists in 507 games.