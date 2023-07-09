Florida Panthers Development Camp 2023: Roster, dates, complete schedule, and more

The Florida Panthers have announced the details for their 2023 Development Camp. It is set to take place from July 10 to July 14 at Panthers IceDen in Coral Springs, Florida. The camp will showcase some of the organization's top prospects as they aim to make an impression and take the next step in their hockey careers. With a roster consisting of 19 forwards, 12 defensemen, and six goaltenders, the Panthers' future is looking bright.

The 37-prospect roster features players selected from each of the team's past five NHL drafts, as the organization looks to build through the draft. Additionally, several additional invitees will have the opportunity to showcase their skills and potentially earn a spot within the Panthers' prospect pipeline.

Fans will have the chance to witness the development of these young talents, as all camp practices are open to the public and media.

Florida Panthers Development Camp 2023: Complete schedule

The practice schedule for the camp is as follows:

Monday, July 10:

GROUP A: 2:45 PM - 3:45 PM

GROUP B: 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Tuesday, July 11:

GROUP B: 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM

GROUP A: 10:45 AM - 11:45 AM

Wednesday, July 12:

GROUP A: 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM

GROUP B: 10:45 AM - 11:45 AM

Thursday, July 13:

GROUP B: 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM

GROUP A: 10:45 AM - 11:45 AM

Friday, July 14:

GROUP A vs. GROUP B Game: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Florida Panthers Development Camp 2023: Roster

Forward

Mackie Samoskevich

Jack Devine

Skyler Brind'Amour

Josh Davies

Ben Poitras

Gracyn Sawchyn

Riese Gaber

Matteo Giampa

Jake Wise

Owen Lindmark

Mark Senden

Ryan McAllister

Timofei Khoklachev

Jakub Kos

Elliot Ekmark

Liam Arnsby

Wilmer Skoog

Sandis Vilmanis

Kai Schwindt

Defenceman

Dru Krebs

Marek Alscher

Evan Nause

Ludvig Jansson

Kasper Puutio

Djibril Toure

Luke Coughlin

Owen Brady

Chandler Romeo

Lukas Gustafsson

Josef Mysak

Luis Lindner

Goaltender

Spencer Knight

Ludovic Waeber

Olof Glifford

Charlie Robertson

Tyler Muszelik

Cooper Black

Florida Panthers have announced their regular season schedule

The Florida Panthers have released their schedule for the upcoming 2023-24 NHL regular season in collaboration with the league. The Panthers will commence the season with a three-game road trip, starting with a clash against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, October 12.

They will then face the Winnipeg Jets on October 14 and the New Jersey Devils on October 16. Subsequently, the Panthers will return to their home ice in South Florida for a four-game homestand. They welcome the Toronto Maple Leafs on October 19, Vancouver Canucks on October 21, San Jose Sharks on October 24, and Seattle Kraken on October 28.

