In a stunning turnaround, Paul Maurice, the coach of the Florida Panthers, has found a renewed passion for hockey after stepping away from the game just a year ago. Now leading his team to a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference second round against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Maurice's love for the sport has been reignited.

Reflecting on his journey, Maurice admitted:

"I'd lost my love of the game. And it was affecting me. And I found it again."

In December 2021, he shocked the hockey world by resigning as the coach of the Winnipeg Jets, feeling burnt out after his 24th season as an NHL coach. At that point, he wasn't sure if he would return to the sport he had dedicated his life to.

However, everything changed when Maurice received a call from Panthers general manager Bill Zito in early June. Although Maurice hadn't actively sought another coaching job, the opportunity with the Panthers intrigued him.

"I'm interested in the Florida Panthers," he told Zito, and that was the beginning of his journey back to the game.

After joining the Panthers, Maurice faced challenges as he implemented a new system and style for the team. But as time passed, the players bought into his vision, leading to their success in the regular season and a stunning upset of the Presidents' Trophy-winning Boston Bruins in the first round of the playoffs.

Exploring Florida Panthers' coach Maurice's NHL achievements and more.

Paul Maurice's coaching career speaks for itself, with 817 wins, ranking him sixth in NHL history, and 101 playoff games to his name. He previously led the Carolina Hurricanes to the Stanley Cup Final in 2002, losing to the Detroit Red Wings in five games.

Under Maurice's guidance, two players, Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett, have had a significant impact on the Panthers' success. Their intensity and consistency on the ice have set the tone for the team, instilling confidence in their teammates.

When asked about the importance of the current postseason run for the Florida Panthers and their fanbase, Paul Maurice emphasized the significance of solidifying the Panthers' loyal fans. He acknowledged the desire to grow the game and attract new fans but stressed the importance of rewarding those who have been with the team for a long time.

As the Florida Panthers face the Maple Leafs, a team familiar with intense pressure from their passionate Toronto fanbase, Paul Maurice emphasized the need to maintain a relentless approach. He emphasized that every game is a battle, and success hinges on giving maximum effort from the opening faceoff.

Poll : 0 votes