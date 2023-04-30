Florida Panthers injury report feat. Ryan Lomberg, Spencer Knight, and more

The Florida Panthers are currently competing in the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs and find themselves in a closely contested first-round series against the Boston Bruins. The Panthers finished the regular season with a 42-32-8 record and secured the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

In the playoffs, the team has faced some adversity with injuries to key players, but they have managed to keep the series against the Bruins tied at 3-3. With Game 7 set to take place soon, the Panthers will look to advance and make a deep playoff run.

Florida Panthers winger Ryan Lomberg placed on injured reserve

Lomberg suffered an upper-body injury in Game 4 of the first round against the Boston Bruins and has not returned to practice since.

According to coach Paul Maurice, Lomberg will miss the remainder of the first round and is expected to be out until at least May 2. The player had a quiet opening round, finishing without a point in four games. During the regular season, Lomberg recorded 12 goals and 20 points in 82 games.

The Panthers will have to find a way to replace his grit and physicality as they try to advance in the playoffs.

Florida Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight is out indefinitely.

Spencer Knight, who was expected to share goaltending duties with Sergei Bobrovsky, has been out of the lineup for personal reasons since April 10. It was later revealed that he is in the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program, and it is unclear when he will return to the team.

Knight has struggled in his 21 appearances this season, posting 3.18 goals against an average of .901 save percentage. The Panthers recently sent him to AHL Charlotte, but his demotion was canceled following his absence.

The team will have to rely on Bobrovsky and backup goalie Alex Lyon as they compete in the playoffs without Knight.

Florida Panthers forward Patric Hornqvist is not expected to return to the ice this season

Patric Hornqvist has been out of the lineup since early December due to a concussion and is not expected to return this season. The veteran forward had recorded three points, 40 shots on goal, and 18 hits in 22 games before his injury.

Coach Paul Maurice has stated that Hornqvist is unlikely to be an option for the playoffs even if the Panthers qualify. The team will have to make do without his physical presence and offensive production.

