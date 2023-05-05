Florida Panthers' Josh Mahura sent to dressing room after brutal slap shot to the face

The Florida Panthers may be looking to find a replacement defensman for Game Three. In a game filled with injuries, Josh Mahura of the Florida Panthers was sent down the tunnel after receiving a snap shot from the point by William Nylander to the face.

Mahura was trying to clear the back of the net as Alex Kerfoot was pressuring Sergei Bobrovsky. Mahura bent down to check Kerfoot out of the way but didn't see the oncoming shot that was well wide of the net. The puck hit Mahura in the face, drawing blood and causing him intense pain as he fell to the ground.

George Richards @GeorgeRichards Mahura takes one off the face and is bleeding from the nose area Mahura takes one off the face and is bleeding from the nose area

The injury was the second of the game, with the Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies leaving earlier after a hit by Sam Bennett. It was a tough blow for Mahura and the Florida Panthers, who were already facing an uphill battle against a strong Maple Leafs team.

Mahura's absence from the game was noticeable, with the Panthers struggling to maintain the same level of energy without him. He had been a key player for the team, providing a solid presence on the blue line so far in the playoffs and contributing to their defensive efforts.

After the play, the referees even stopped play and checked if there had been high sticking on the play. Although there was no high sticking on the play, it at least shows a small step forward that the NHL is taking as far as player safety and making sure that penalties are called in the playoffs. Now all players need are face masks to protect from those high danger shots.

As Mahura receives treatment and recovers from his injury, the Panthers will need to regroup and focus on the remainder of the game against the Maple Leafs. They'll need to rely on their depth and resilience to overcome the absence of one of their key blue liners and continue to compete at a high level.

As far as possible replacements for Josh Mahura and the Florida Panthers, there aren't a ton that will serve the same vital purpose that Mahura did. The Florida Panthers have been healthy scratching Casey Fitzgerald and Michael Benning all series. Neither of those two players are left defensemen like Josh Mahura is, and their inclusion could create spacing and structural isssues as they continue to compete in the playoffs.

