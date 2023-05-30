The Florida Panthers and Miami Heat both won Game 7s in Boston this postseason — and both teams are headed to the Finals.

Boston residents must detest South Florida right now after the Panthers eliminated the top-seeded Bruins in seven games.

The No. 2 Celtics recovered to win three straight games going into the pivotal seventh game, but the Heat upset them Monday night.

As No. 8 seeds into these playoffs, Miami and the Florida Panthers are now the Eastern Conference champions.

The Heat came back to destroy the Celtics 103-84 to win the series for the seventh time in franchise history, preventing them from becoming the first NBA club to squander a 3-0 series lead.

Florida owns Boston, says folks on Twitter. These are some of the reactions found on the site:

The Athletic @TheAthletic



Bruins lost to (8) Panthers

Celtics lost to (8) Heat Boston has lost a home Game 7 at the TD Garden to the 8-seed in both basketball and hockey in the same year.Bruins lost to (8) PanthersCeltics lost to (8) Heat Boston has lost a home Game 7 at the TD Garden to the 8-seed in both basketball and hockey in the same year.◻️ Bruins lost to (8) Panthers◻️ Celtics lost to (8) Heat https://t.co/JCi5zv0FDV

JOHN @JandSbets John Hollinger @johnhollinger Boston becomes first city to lose a home Game 7 to an 8-seed in both hockey and basketball in the same season. Boston becomes first city to lose a home Game 7 to an 8-seed in both hockey and basketball in the same season. Both teams from South Florida too. We own real estate in Boston. twitter.com/johnhollinger/… Both teams from South Florida too. We own real estate in Boston. twitter.com/johnhollinger/…

Alex @floridalex1 ESPN @espn



THAT'S HEAT CULTURE MIAMI IS THE FIRST PLAY-IN TEAM TO MAKE THE NBA FINALSTHAT'S HEAT CULTURE MIAMI IS THE FIRST PLAY-IN TEAM TO MAKE THE NBA FINALS 🔥THAT'S HEAT CULTURE‼️ https://t.co/qOWchkX5ii What a year for South Florida teams. Panthers barely make the playoffs and make the Stanley Cup, and the Heat make the finals as a play in team, and survive a game 7 comeback in Boston after originally being up 3-0. Sheesh 🤯 twitter.com/espn/status/16… What a year for South Florida teams. Panthers barely make the playoffs and make the Stanley Cup, and the Heat make the finals as a play in team, and survive a game 7 comeback in Boston after originally being up 3-0. Sheesh 🤯 twitter.com/espn/status/16…

Scott Damsell @damsell_scott @TheAthletic Pathetic is the only way I can describe the Bruins and the Celtic seasons. Both teams had the honor of losing to the bottom seeded team in their conference. That’s what you call choking at it’s finest. @TheAthletic Pathetic is the only way I can describe the Bruins and the Celtic seasons. Both teams had the honor of losing to the bottom seeded team in their conference. That’s what you call choking at it’s finest.

Matt Tyrrell @MattTyrrellFR @TheAthletic Enjoyed watching Boston get blown out at home in game 7 probably way too much. But this was enjoyable. @TheAthletic Enjoyed watching Boston get blown out at home in game 7 probably way too much. But this was enjoyable.

Altaf Khimji @KhimjiAltaf @TheAthletic I think the probability of the that happening is 1 in a billion!!!!!! @TheAthletic I think the probability of the that happening is 1 in a billion!!!!!!

Kuba Kuźnar @kubaqzn @TheAthletic



South Florida owns Boston this year. @TheAthletic NHL And in both cases it was to a team in Miami area.South Florida owns Boston this year. @TheAthletic @TheAthleticNHL And in both cases it was to a team in Miami area.South Florida owns Boston this year.

On Thursday night, Miami will fly to Denver for the first game.

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final will take place in Las Vegas on Saturday night with the Florida Panthers traveling there for the second time and first time since 1996.

Since the Golden State Warriors and San Jose Sharks, both lost in 2016, this is the first time the same metro region had teams in both the NHL and NBA finals.

Florida Panthers prepare themselves for their 2nd Stanley Cup Finals

Carolina Hurricanes v Florida Panthers - Game Four

After this year's NHL final round, a Stanley Cup winner for the first time will be crowned.

The Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Dallas Stars 6-0 in Game 6 of the Western Conference Final to advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the second time in their six-year history.

The Florida Panthers, who won their conference final and are making their first Final trip since 1996, will take on Vegas. The clubs' 1-1 season series was tied.

The Stars won the following two games despite the Golden Knights having a 3-0 series lead. But on Monday night, the Golden Knights jumped out to a commanding 3-0 lead and went on to win the game and the series.

The Panthers' tough scorer Matthew Tkachuk, who was acquired in a summer blockbuster deal, is in first place with 21 points and scored three game-winning goals in the conference championship.

Veteran goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, who has rediscovered the form that earned him two Vezina medals, is the other crucial player. In Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final, he recorded 63 saves in a four-overtime victory, giving him two games with 50 saves.

One of the league's best two-way forwards is captain Aleksander Barkov. The Panthers score goals from all over the lineup including from their physical powers Sam Bennett and Radko Gudas.

All these factors combine to set us up for an exciting Stanley Cup Final.

