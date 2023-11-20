Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Nov 20th 2023

The Florida Panthers (11-5-1) take on the Edmonton Oilers (5-10-1) at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday, Nov. 20, at 7 p.m. ET.

Having secured victory in their last five home games, the Panthers are on a winning streak.

Tune in to ESPN+ and BSFL for the live coverage of this exciting matchup.

Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers: Spectator's game day guide

Date and Time : Monday, November 20th, at 7 p.m. ET

: Monday, November 20th, at 7 p.m. ET Venue : Amerant Bank Arena

: Amerant Bank Arena Broadcast : ESPN+, and BSFL

: ESPN+, and BSFL Live Streaming : FuboTV

: FuboTV Radio: 630 CHED AM, and WQAM 560 AM

Florida Panthers are propelled by outstanding defense

The Florida Panthers are enjoying a stellar season, showcasing an impressive offensive performance by averaging 3.06 goals per game.

Leading the charge, Sam Reinhart, Aleksander Barkov, and Matthew Tkachuk have collectively contributed 22 goals and 36 assists on the top two lines.

The supporting cast, including Cartar Verhaeghe, Anton Lundell, and Evan Rodrigues, has chipped in with 11 goals and 23 assists.

Notably, defensemen Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Dmitry Kulikov have added five goals and 12 assists from the point, enhancing offensive opportunities.

While the offense has thrived, the Panther's defense has been outstanding, allowing only 2.71 goals per game and conceding just three goals in the last two games.

Key contributors Gustav Forsling, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Dmitry Kulikov, and Niko Mikkola have fortified the defensive unit, combining for 2.7 and 1.9 defensive point shares, respectively.

In goal, Sergei Bobrovsky has delivered with a .907 save percentage and a 2.63 GAA, saving 1.4 goals above average on 364 shots.

Edmonton Oilers have been let down by their defensive performance

Offensive struggles plagued the Oilers throughout the season, averaging only 2.94 goals per game. However, a recent upturn has seen them score 16 goals in the last four games.

The top two lines, led by Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman, and Evander Kane, have been instrumental, contributing 21 goals and 30 assists.

Additional support from players like Connor McDavid, Ryan-Nugent Hopkins, Warren Foegele, and defenseman Evan Bouchard has diversified the offensive contributions.

Despite this recent offensive success, the defense has been a liability, allowing an average of 3.81 goals per game, with nine goals conceded in the last two games.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner has faced challenges with a .873 save percentage and a 3.39 GAA.