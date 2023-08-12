Flyers' Matvei Michkov unwilling to play in Sochi after father's mysterious death

The hockey world was struck with a mix of surprise and sympathy as news emerged about Matvei Michkov, the Flyers' center, expressing his reluctance to continue his career with the KHL's Sochi team.

The revelation came from Dmitry Kokorev, the head coach of the Sochi team, who shed light on a tragic event that has deeply impacted the young player's life.

Tragedy struck in April when Michkov's father, Andrei Michkov, was found dead in a pond on the federal territory of Sirius.

The loss of a parent is an incredibly difficult ordeal for anyone to endure, and it appears to have had a profound effect on the Flyers center's career decisions. The coach's statement indicated that Michkov's emotional state following this devastating event was the key factor influencing his decision.

"We knew that Matvey would return to SKA," Kokorev revealed, referencing the player's expected return to the SKA team as per regulations. However, a somber undertone colored the situation due to the recent family tragedy.

"Before that, he expressed a desire to play for Sochi, he would love to have stayed with us."

Kokorev's words highlighted the struggle Matvei Michkov faced in maintaining his performance on the ice while dealing with the emotional weight of his father's passing. Kokorev said:

"He said that everything reminds him of this here."

It became evident that Matvei Michkov's capacity to cope with his personal loss while carrying out his professional responsibilities was severely challenged in the Sochi setting.

Unexplained circumstances surround death of father of Philadelphia Flyers center Matvei Michkov

Andrei Michkov, the father of the Flyers' center, was found dead under unexplained circumstances on April 4. The Russian Hockey Federation confirmed the news via Twitter, stating that Andrei Michkov had gone missing earlier that Tuesday. An emergency alert had been issued, indicating his disappearance since April 2.

According to reports, Andrei had left the residence he shared with his son on Sunday night, assuring he would return shortly. Tragically, his body was later discovered in a pond near Sochi, the same location where his son had been during the latter part of the 2022-23 season.

At the time of his demise, Andrei Michkov was just 51 years old. He had been a devoted father, nurturing Matvei Michkov and providing him with a strong foundation for life.