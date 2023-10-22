Former Penguins President Brian Burke may pay Travis Dermott's pride tape violation fine, according to earlier statement

Arizona Coyotes defenseman Travis Dermott made a bold statement during the team's home opener against the Anaheim Ducks by using pride tape on his stick, despite the NHL's ban on such displays this season. Dermott, 26, became the first known player to defy the league's directive and wrapped a few strands of rainbow-colored tape around the top of his stick, showing his support for the LGBTQ+ community.

This act of defiance came in response to the NHL's decision to prohibit players from using rainbow-colored stick tape during Pride nights and other theme celebrations. The ban has sparked controversy, with former NHL executive Brian Burke expressing strong criticism of the league's stance.

Burke, who also served as a former Penguins President, may come to Travis Dermott's aid regarding his pride tape violation fine, according to his earlier statement expressing deep disappointment in the NHL's ban on on-ice support for community causes.

Burke argued that the ban on rainbow tape removes an important form of support for the LGBTQ+ community and questioned the idea of inclusion and progress. He emphasized the significance of teams and the league demonstrating that they are welcoming to all fans and players:

"This is not inclusion or progress. Fans look to teams and the league to show they are welcome, and this directive closes a door that's been open for the last decade. Make no mistake, this is a surprising and serious setback."

Previously on Oct. 14, Dr. Kristopher Wells, Canada Research Chair for the Public Understanding of Sexual & Gender Minority Youth, tweeted:

"Brian Burke says he will pay any players fine that uses @PrideTape"

This controversy has raised questions about the NHL's commitment to inclusivity and support for community causes. While the league has faced criticism for its decision, players like Travis Dermott have shown that they are willing to make personal statements to demonstrate their support for the LGBTQ+ community.

