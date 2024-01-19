Former Stanley Cup champ turns hero saving NHL employee's life in press box during Kings game: Report

In a heart-stopping moment during a recent NHL game between the LA Kings and the Detroit Red Wings at Crypto.com Arena, former hockey player Tony Hrkac stepped into the role of hero. Hrkac reportedly saved the life of an anonymous NHL employee who was choking on a pretzel in the press box.

The incident unfolded on Jan. 4, with sources revealing to TMZ Sports that the NHL employee began choking and exhibited alarming signs, turning "purplish" while consuming a pretzel. The situation took a dire turn, but fortunately, 57-year-old Hrkac, currently serving as a scout for the Tampa Bay Lightning, was present at the scene.

Without hesitation, Hrkac swiftly implemented the Heimlich maneuver, successfully dislodging the obstructing piece of pretzel. Following the intervention, the distressed employee regained normal breathing. Tony Hrkac's quick actions had indeed saved the employee's life.

Hrkac enjoyed a prolific 12-season career in the League. His journey began with winning the Hobey Baker Award at the University of North Dakota in 1987, where he also contributed to securing a national championship. Throughout his professional career, Hrkac played for notable teams like the Blues, Blackhawks, and Stars, achieving the Stanley Cup with the Dallas Stars in 1999.

Upcoming 2024 NHL All-Star Game at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena

The 2024 NHL All-Star weekend is scheduled to take place at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, the home of the Maple Leafs, from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3. Canadian fans can watch the event on CBC and Sportsnet in English, while French-speaking viewers have the option to tune in to TVA Sports.

Streaming alternatives are accessible on Sportsnet for those who prefer a digital experience. In the United States, ABC will broadcast the All-Star Game, and ESPN will cover the Skills Competition, with online streaming available on ESPN+.

The event features the return of the "fantasy draft" format and the popular three-on-three gameplay. Roster formation involves a two-stage process, with the league initially selecting 32 players and fan voting determining the remaining 12. On Feb. 1, four players will be chosen as captains, setting the stage for an exciting draft.

Toronto's role as the host city is particularly significant, marking the ninth occurrence of an All-Star Game, with the last time the Canadian city hosting in 2012. Scotiabank Arena, hosting for the second time, is prepared for this notable hockey event.

Those interested in attending can purchase All-Star Game tickets on ticketmaster.com, with prices ranging from $44 to $74 for Feb. 1, $154 to $588+ for Feb. 2, and $181 to $882+ for Feb. 3.