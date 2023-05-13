France vs Austria: Group A How to watch, live streaming, channel list and more - 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

France vs Austria at the 2023 IIHF World Championship is likely to be an intense battle between two teams struggling to stay in the elite division.

With both teams missing key players due to various reasons, it's unclear who would come out on top. Nevertheless, here's a look at the match details, live streaming options, and more:

France vs Austria: Match Details

On May 13, 2023, fans of ice hockey can look forward to a thrilling contest between France and Austria in the IIHF World Championship. The game is scheduled to start at 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time and will take place at the Tampere Deck Arena in Tampere, Finland.

France vs Austria: Streaming Options

For viewers in France, the game will be available to watch on the Fanseat TV channel. Alternatively, they can also stream the game live on Fubo, which offers a free trial, or through ESPN+.

Viewers in Austria can watch the game on ORF TV, which will also broadcast the game on the radio.

The 2023 IIHF World Championship will be broadcast in North America on TSN and NHL Network. The NHL Network will show all games involving Team USA and selected pool play games, as well as both semifinal and medal games. Fans can stream NHL Network on Fubo, which offers a free trial, or ESPN+ for games not available on NHL Network.

Ice hockey enthusiasts worldwide have various streaming and TV options available to catch their favorite teams and players in action during the 2023 IIHF World Championship.

France vs Austria: Challenges and Opportunities in World Championship

As the 2023 IIHF World Championship heats up, France and Austria will look to get off to a good start in their opening game on May 13. Both teams have had their fair share of challenges leading up to the tournament, with players missing due to various reasons.

Despite missing some key players, France has retained its place in the elite division. However, their recent results have been mixed, with losses to Switzerland and a disappointing defeat to Norway. Meanwhile, Austria had a strong showing in the last tournament but failed to reach the playoffs. They will also be missing a key player, Marco Kasper, who made his NHL debut this season.

Despite the challenges, both teams will be eager to win their opening game. France has a slight advantage, with players like Alexandre Texier and Sacha Treille, but they lack a bonafide leader. However, they have beaten Austria in their last three meetings.

Both teams will also be relieved that Russia and Belarus are not participating, and they have Hungary in their group - an obvious candidate for relegation. Therefore, both tems will be feeling confident about their chances of progressing to the next stage of the tournament. It promises to be an exciting game between two determined teams.

