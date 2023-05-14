France vs Denmark: Group A How to watch, live streaming, channel list and more - 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

The excitement continues to build in the 2023 IIHF World Championship as two ice hockey teams, France and Denmark, gear up for what promises to be an exhilarating match-up.

France vs Denmark: Match details

France and Denmark will face off in the IIHF World Championship on May 14, 2023, at the Nokia Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 3:20 PM in France and Denmark.

France vs Denmark: Streaming options

For French fans, the game will be available to watch on the Fanseat TV channel. Alternatively, they can also stream the game live on Plandematch.fr.

Meanwhile, fans in Denmark can catch the game on TV2 Denmark and can also stream it live on TV2 Denmark's website. Don't miss out on the action as these two teams battle for their spot in the standings.

North American viewers can catch all the action of the 2023 IIHF World Championship on TSN or NHL Network. In the United States, NHL Network will broadcast Team USA games and select pool play games, as well as both semifinal games and medal games. Fubo offers a free trial for cord-cutters to stream NHL Network.

TSN can be streamed through the TSN App and TSN+. Hockey fans everywhere can look forward to exciting games and intense competition at the 2023 IIHF World Championship.

France vs Denmark: Preview

The upcoming match between France and Denmark promises to be an exciting clash between two talented teams. However, when we look at the history of their head-to-head record, it's clear that Denmark has the upper hand.

The Danes have won 20 of their previous encounters, while the French have only won nine. In fact, at the last World Cup, Denmark comfortably defeated France 3-0 and repeated this success in a test match at the beginning of 2023.

French performance in the first round of the World Cup was a success, as they defeated Austria in a hard-fought match. However, they were unable to secure a regulation-time victory, with Sasha Trey scoring the decisive goal just 39 seconds into overtime. The French will be hoping to build on their winning start and take advantage of any weaknesses in the Danish defense.

Meanwhile, Denmark had a relatively comfortable victory over Hungary in their opening game, with Nikolai Ehlers scoring a double and Morten Poulsen adding a third goal to secure a 3-1 win. The Danes will be looking to continue their winning form and maintain their dominance over France in their upcoming match.

With both teams having started the tournament with a victory, this game will be crucial for their chances of progressing to the later stages of the competition. Fans can expect an intense and competitive game, as France looks to upset the odds and secure a vital win against their more dominant opponents.

