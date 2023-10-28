Frank Vatrano contract: How much does Anaheim Ducks star earn on current three-year deal?

Talented left-wing forward Frank Vatrano made waves when he inked a substantial three-year deal with the Anaheim Duck on July 13, 2022. The contract, valued at $10,950,000, has not only secured his place in the team but also put him in the league of highly paid sports stars.

For the 2023-24 NHL season, he will take home a salary of $3,650,000, with a matching cap hit, making him a significant financial presence on the Duck's roster.

The Three-Year Deal

In July 2022, the Anaheim Ducks signed Frank Vatrano to a three-year contract, locking him in as an integral part of their roster for the foreseeable future.

Expand Tweet

With an AAV of $3 million, Vatrano's contract offers a balance between fair compensation for the player and financial flexibility for the team.

His daily cap hit stands at $19,010, and the accumulated daily cap hit rests at $342,188, leaving $3,288,802 for the remainder of the season.

Throughout his career, Vatrano has estimated earnings of $14,264,473 over four contracts, amounting to a total of $22,250,000.

The contract terms and detailed earnings of Vatrano's are as follows:

Annual Average Value (AVV): Vatrano's contract has an AVV of $3 million. This means that, on average, he will earn $3 million per year season over the three-year duration of the deal. Total Contract Value: Vatrano's three-year has a total value of $9 million. This contract ensures financial stability for the player while also allowing the ducks to retain his services at a reasonable cost. No-Trade Clause: Vatrano's contract also includes a limited no-trade clause, which provides him with some control over potential future trades. This clause can be a crucial bargaining tool for players as it allows them to have a say in where they might end up if a trade is considered.

Frank Vatrano's Journey to the Anaheim Ducks

Born on March 14, 1994, in Massachusettes, United States, Vatrano began his journey to the NHL at the University of Massachusetts.

He began his career at the highest level with the Boston Bruins, and was traded to the Florida Panthers in 2018. A short stint with the New York Rangers followed in 2022, post which he signed with the Ducks.

He made 81 appearances for the Ducks in the 2022/23 season and established himself as a key member of the team.

The 29-year-old will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2024-25 season.

Poll : How much do you think Frank Vatrano earns on his current three-year deal with the Anaheim Ducks ? $3 million annually $4 million annually 0 votes