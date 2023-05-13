Germany vs Finland: Group A How to watch, live streaming, channel list and more - 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

The IIHF World Championship continues to heat up as two European powerhouses, Germany and Finland, prepare to face off in what promises to be a thrilling match-up.

As both teams battle for their spot in the standings, fans can expect an intense and exhilarating game.

Germany vs Finland: Match Details

Germany and Finland face off in a highly anticipated game on May 13, 2023, at the Tampere Deck Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 7:20 pm German time and 8:20 pm in Finland.

Germany vs Finland: Streaming Options

Fans in Germany can catch the game on Sport1 Germany and Magenta Sport, with a live stream available on Sport1 Germany's website and Eishockey-magazin.de.

Fans in Finland can tune in to MTV Finland to watch the game on TV, with a live stream also available on MTV Finland's website as well as Aamulehti.

For viewers in North America, TSN, and NHL Network will be broadcasting the 2023 IIHF World Championship, including select pool play games, Team USA games and both semifinals and medal games. Cord-cutters can stream NHL Network on Fubo, which offers a free trial.

Highly Anticipated Match-up at 2023 IIHF World Championship

The upcoming game between both teams promises to be a highly anticipated match-up at the 2023 IIHF World Championship.

With past meetings between the two teams showing a strong advantage for the Finns, it will be interesting to see if the Germans can turn the tide in their favor. The last time the two teams met in 2021, Finland emerged victorious in both games by a score of 2-1. However, Germany's last victory over Finland took place in 2019 at the World Cup, which they won 4-2 in the group stage.

In terms of current form, Germans have shown some promising performances in test matches leading up to the tournament. They even put up a good fight against the Americans in a recent game, but they eventually lost 6-3.

Meanwhile, Finland continues to demonstrate a solid defensive game, which has led to positive results, like their victory over Canada in the 2021 World Cup final. However, they did suffer a crushing defeat against Sweden recently, losing 2-6.

Both teams will be eager to secure a win in this crucial game, as they battle for their spot in the standings. It's bound to be a highly competitive game, with both teams looking to make a statement and secure a win. Fans can expect an intense and exciting game as both teams battle at the Tampere Deck Arena.

