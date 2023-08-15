"Good bye old man": Jeff Petry's trade out of Montreal has Habs fans trolling 35-year-old defenseman

In a surprising move that sent shockwaves through the Montreal Canadiens fanbase, defenseman Jeff Petry was traded to the Detroit Red Wings.

The announcement came from Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes on Tuesday, leaving fans both lamenting the departure of a familiar face and cautiously optimistic about the acquisition of Gustav Lindström and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2025.

Petry, a stalwart on Montreal's blue line for years, leaves behind a legacy of strong defensive play and leadership. However, at 35 years old, some fans had been critical of his performances in recent seasons, leading to a mixed reaction to the trade. The Canadiens, in a strategic move, retained 50% of Petry's salary to facilitate the trade.

Habs fans took to Twitter to express their diverse range of emotions following the surprising trade that sent defenseman Jeff Petry to the Detroit Red Wings.

In return, the Canadiens welcome 24-year-old Lindström, a promising defenseman from Sweden who showcased his potential in his time with the Red Wings.

With eight points in 36 games last season, Lindström's youth and defensive skills could prove to be a valuable asset to the Canadiens lineup. The conditional fourth-round pick in 2025, linked to either Detroit or Boston's pick, adds an element of future potential to the trade.

As Montreal bids farewell to a seasoned veteran, the spotlight now turns to Lindström as he embarks on a new chapter in his NHL journey. The trade may have stirred up trolling from some fans, but the underlying hope is that this move will inject fresh energy into the Canadiens' defensive corps and contribute to their ongoing pursuit of success on the ice.

Jeff Petry trade shapes Montreal Canadiens' dynamic salary cap strategy

The Montreal Canadiens are strategically maneuvering their salary cap situation as the season approaches, exploring avenues to optimize their roster. Following the significant three-way trade, they currently exceed the cap by $5.1M. Shedding contracts, including those of Jeff Petry, Joel Armia or Casey DeSmith, is a priority to begin under the $82.5M cap.

This move, coupled with placing Carey Price on LTIR post-season start, offers dual benefits of accruing cap space and potential flexibility. Alternatively, they could absorb short-term contracts for added assets, maximizing LTIR relief space up to $93M. The Canadiens' approach remains a waiting game, with GM Kent Hughes poised to make strategic moves that align with the team's future.