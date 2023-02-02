"Good night to be a Boston fan" - Twitter erupts as Boston Bruins dismantle Toronto Maple Leafs

The Boston Bruins defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 at the Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night to stay on top of the Atlantic Division with 83 points. The Maple Leafs remain second in the division, having accumulated 70 points from 52 games.

Here's how NHL Twitter reacted to the Bruins' dismantling of the Maple Leafs:

"absolutely shattering my brain that the boston bruins are up 4-2 on (probably) the second best team in the NHL and the goal scorers are Derek Forbort, Brandon Carlo, AJ Greer, and Pavel Zacha" - tweeted @SpokedZ

"This is part of what makes this years Boston Bruins team so dangerous and different from the contending teams in years past….Currently up 5-2 on the road Vs the 3rd best team in hockey and Pastrnak, Marchand and Bergeron have a combined 0 pts, they finally have secondary scoring" - @JPark3rFL

"Just once in my adult life, I'd like the Toronto Maple leafs be better than the Boston bruins. Im 38 and it's never going to happen..... How. Does this tema get better with Thier best players being North of 35????" - @DBert519

Boston Bruins are the best team in the NHL

Boston v Toronto

The Boston Bruins collected their 39th win of the season on Wednesday night to further cement their #1 spot in the NHL standings. The Bruins were winless in their last three games but secured the much-needed victory against the Maple Leafs in a crucial battle for the top of the Atlantic Division.

Pavel Zacha scored two goals, Derek Forbot and Brandon Carlo chipped in with a goal each, while A.J. Greer scored the fifth to seal the win for the Bruins. Goaltender Linus Ullmark made 33 saves with .943 SV%.

All-Star representative Mitchell Marner scored on the powerplay for the home team. He now has 60 points this season, with 19 goals and 41 assists. A goal in the third period by Calle Jarnkrok gave the Leafs some hope of making a comeback, but Zacha spoiled the party with two late goals. Ilya Samsonov started in the Maple Leafs' net for the eighth straight game and made 24 saves.

Toronto's star players David Pastrnak and William Nylander had a silent night and were unable to add to their goal tally. It seemed like both teams had the perfect plan to lockdown each other's key offensive players.

The Bruins will be represented by Linus Ullmark and David Pastrnak at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game on February 3. Mitch Marner will be the sole representative of the Maple Leafs after the Florida Panthers' Aleksander Barkov replaced Auston Matthews, who has been ruled out due to injury.

