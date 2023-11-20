"Gritty is the best thing to happen to Philly": Flyers mascot's bold poster draws hysterical reactions from NHL fans

The Philadelphia Flyers' beloved mascot, Gritty, has once again captured the attention of NHL fans with a bold poster that has sent the hockey community into hysterics.

The official B/R Open Ice Twitter account recently shared a video post with the caption:

"Gritty makes a WILD deal to date this Flyers fan’s mom,"

Expand Tweet

The video post featured Gritty holding a poster with a proposition that read:

"Make a save. You get my stick. I score. I date your mom. Deal?"

The seven-foot-tall, furry orange creature known for his quirky antics has once again managed to capture the attention of hockey enthusiasts with his humor.

Gritty, with his googly eyes and Flyers gear, has become a beloved figure not only in Philadelphia but across the entire NHL. The mascot's latest stunt has sparked a flurry of reactions from fans.

The viral video and poster quickly circulated on Twitter, prompting an array of humorous responses from NHL fans.

One enthusiastic fan took to Twitter to express his delight, proclaiming:

"Gritty is the best thing to happen to Philly. This is perfect."

Expand Tweet

The reactions on Twitter were not limited to praise alone, as the hockey community showcased its sense of humor in response to Gritty's audacious poster. One fan encapsulated the general sentiment,

"Lmaoo"

Expand Tweet

Another fan playfully commented,

"He's about to score twice"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As the reactions continue to pour in on Twitter, it's evident that Gritty's latest poster has successfully achieved its goal of drawing attention and sparking laughter in the hearts of NHL fans.

NHL Stadium Series 2024

The 2024 Stadium Series will feature two outdoor regular-season contests during the 2023–24 season, breaking away from its conventional single-game format.

Taking place on February 17–18, 2024, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the event will showcase the Philadelphia Flyers against the New Jersey Devils and the New York Rangers facing off against the New York Islanders.

The decision to switch to a two-game format was announced on June 3, 2023. It's important to note that, in order to maintain Madison Square Garden's tax-exempt status, the Rangers, among the three New York metropolitan area teams, will play as the 'visiting' team.

MetLife Stadium is currently undergoing renovations in preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will include the removal of some lower-level sideline seats.