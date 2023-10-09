In a surprising move, the Winnipeg Jets have signed star goaltender Connor Hellebuyck and talented center Mark Scheifele to seven-year contract extensions, with a total value of $59.5 million and a cap hit of $8.5 million. While contract extensions are usually celebrated by fans, this particular announcement has sparked a wave of trolling and controversy within the Winnipeg Jets' fanbase.

Scheifele, who has been with the Jets since their relocation from Atlanta, boasts an impressive track record with 272 goals and 645 points in 723 games. Hellebuyck, coming off a stellar season, earned another Vezina nomination for his outstanding goaltending skills.

Many fans took to social media platforms to express their disappointment and frustration with the signings.

These contract extensions have sparked a divisive debate among the Winnipeg Jets', with some celebrating the commitment to their players while others trolling Scheifele and Hellebuyck for making the wrong decision. While the trolling and controversy surrounding these contract extensions are unlikely to affect the players' on-ice performance, only time will tell whether these extensions pay off or if the trolls have any merit in their concerns.

Pierre-Luc Dubois' Transition from Winnipeg Jets to LA Kings

Center Pierre-Luc Dubois switched from the Winnipeg Jets to the Los Angeles Kings. However, this unexpected trade has proven to be a transformative experience for Dubois, relishing every moment of his new life in sunny Los Angeles.

Dubois, who inked an eight-year, $68,000,000 contract with the Jets just months before the trade, has found a renewed sense of balance and happiness in the bustling city of LA. The blockbuster trade has turned out to be a match made in hockey heaven for both the player and the team.

In an interview with Daily Faceoff, Dubois expressed his deep appreciation for his new surroundings and the remarkable work-life balance he discovered in the City of Angels. He highlighted how the beautiful weather and endless opportunities for leisure activities have made life outside the rink feel like a perpetual vacation.

Dubois' enthusiasm for his newfound lifestyle in LA shines through in his words, as he explains,

"It feels like …it's easy. When you're away from the rink, you're in the sun, you're doing things, you can go to the beach. You can go out there and enjoy life."

However, amidst the joy, there's a bittersweet undertone. He went on to say,

"Because when you're away from the rink, you get to do basically whatever you want. It feels at times like we're on vacation away from the rink. It doesn't feel real."

This unique blend of career-focused intensity and leisurely relaxation in Los Angeles has had a profound and positive impact on the talented center, allowing him to fully concentrate on his game and excel for his new team.