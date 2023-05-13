"Happy Elimination Day" - Fans troll Toronto Maple Leafs as they are ousted by Florida Panthers

The Toronto Maple Leafs became the second team from the Eastern Conference to be eliminated from Round 2 of the 2023 playoffs. That became certain after the Florida Panthers defeated them 3-2 in overtime to clinch the series 4-1 on Friday.

The Florida Panthers punched their Eastern Conference Finals ticket for the first time since 1996. The Panthers were also the last team from the Eastern Wild Card region to enter this year's playoffs.

They were the least favorites to get past the Boston Bruins in Round 1, however, the Panthers played their best hockey and eliminated the best regular-season team in the first round.

Coming into the second round, the Panthers played with the same grit and dedication that helped them eliminate the Boston Bruins with a 4-3 series win in the first round.

The Toronto Maple Leafs meanwhile, after overcoming the Tampa Bay Lightning in Round 1, looked like they forgot how to play hockey. The only thing that went in their favor in Round 2 was avoiding the series sweep by the Florida Panthers.

Leafs fans were the ones with "We want Florida" chants after their first-round triumph over the Tampa Bay Lightning, for the first in 19 years. However, following the elimination, the Leafs are now being trolled on Twitter.

Here are some of the top reactions on Twitter:

Jordan Lindman @SouthFLChasers @MapleLeafs @LGCanada FOOOOOOOOOOLLLLLLLLSSSS You have now Seen what Happens when your Fanbase Has The Wantings the Chant “We Want Flordia Unfortunately For You You have Now Received your whole Wish and for that You can Now say GOODBYE to your Stanley Cup Playoffs Run EYHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!!! @MapleLeafs @LGCanada FOOOOOOOOOOLLLLLLLLSSSS You have now Seen what Happens when your Fanbase Has The Wantings the Chant “We Want Flordia Unfortunately For You You have Now Received your whole Wish and for that You can Now say GOODBYE to your Stanley Cup Playoffs Run EYHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!!! https://t.co/OujHGYvmX6

wilderr67 @wilderr67 @TheReelPhilD @MapleLeafs



It's not even worth a conversation anymore. @LGCanada More than just pathetic.It's not even worth a conversation anymore. @TheReelPhilD @MapleLeafs @LGCanada More than just pathetic.It's not even worth a conversation anymore.

Kyle Fletcher @KFLETCH___ @MapleLeafs @LGCanada I trolled Boston to the high heavens but I will refrain from trolling y’all. Y’all fought HARD. GG Toronto. But hey. Enjoy the L at the golf course lads 🤝🏻 @MapleLeafs @LGCanada I trolled Boston to the high heavens but I will refrain from trolling y’all. Y’all fought HARD. GG Toronto. But hey. Enjoy the L at the golf course lads 🤝🏻

Mark Manchurek @markmanchurek @MapleLeafs @LGCanada Must must must trade Matthews, Tavares, Marner, and Nylander if the leafs want any chance in completing a true Stanley Cup playoff run and that’s coming from an honest leafs fan btw and start rebuilding around Justin Holl @MapleLeafs @LGCanada Must must must trade Matthews, Tavares, Marner, and Nylander if the leafs want any chance in completing a true Stanley Cup playoff run and that’s coming from an honest leafs fan btw and start rebuilding around Justin Holl

Florida Panthers v Toronto Maple Leafs - Game Five

Coming into Game 5, the Florida Panthers got off to a great start with Aaron Ekbald putting the team a goal ahead 3:31 minutes into the first period. Carter Verhaeghe extended the team's lead by two goals, moving into the second period.

The Maple Leafs displayed an incredible comeback in the second half and tied the game at 2-2. Morgan Rielly scored the first goal for the Leafs in the second period from Sam Lafferty's assist. William Nylander's snapshot goal at the 15:33 mark tied the game in the third period.

It was heartbreak in the end for the Toronto Maple Leafs as Nick Cousins' wrist shot goal coming 15:32 minutes into OT helped the Florida Panthers clinch the second-round series at the Scotiabank Arena. Sergei Bobrovsky made 50 saves in the contest.

The Florida Panthers will now go toe-to-toe against the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Finals.

