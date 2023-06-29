"Hate how Gary Bettman enjoys the booing": Fans react to NHL commissioner getting booed during 2023 NHL draft

The booing of fans is a long tradition in NHL, and no one knows better than Gary Bettman. He has often been subject to the boos and whistles whenever they get the chance.

When it comes to handling the Stanley Cup or making announcements, fans are always found to be booing at Bettman. His entry at the 2023 NHL draft was not exceptional.

As the NHL Commissioner entered Nashville on Wednesday, Gary Bettman again became the subject of heavy booing. The fans present to attend the draft at Bridgestone Arena jeered the commissioner while he took the stage.

B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce Gary Bettman receives his usual welcome at the NHL Draft Gary Bettman receives his usual welcome at the NHL Draft 😅😂 https://t.co/MtWYUt0ROi

Fans were quick to react to Gary Bettman getting booed at the draft ceremony and took to Twitter to share their thoughts. One said:

"I hate how Bettman enjoys the booing....I suppose if it gets done enough you come to expect it, but he just has a face that I just wanna punch"

Here are some of the other to reactions on Twitter:

Mario Tirabassi @Mario_Tirabassi In an attempt to curb booing, Gary Bettman comes out to the Nashville crowd with future former Predators GM David Poile. It did not work. In an attempt to curb booing, Gary Bettman comes out to the Nashville crowd with future former Predators GM David Poile. It did not work.

Bill Hoppe @BillHoppeNHL The annual booing of Gary Bettman has started. The annual booing of Gary Bettman has started.

Omar @TicTacTOmar LOL Bettman tried to get the fans to stop booing by pointing at David Poile



didn't work LOL Bettman tried to get the fans to stop booing by pointing at David Poiledidn't work https://t.co/kK9wikXB78

alyssa @lyssax86 when is it MY turn to boo Gary Bettman at the draft when is it MY turn to boo Gary Bettman at the draft

Bryce Lillico @b_lillico That’s a solid Bettman Boo @PredsNHL nicely done! I’ve seen a few of them and think this one actually rattled him. #Pride2023 That’s a solid Bettman Boo @PredsNHL nicely done! I’ve seen a few of them and think this one actually rattled him. #Pride2023

MusicalScott @musicalscott



It did not work!



Well done

#NHLDraft LoL Gary Bettman tried to use retiring Preds GM Poile as a human Booooo shield.It did not work!Well done #Smashville LoL Gary Bettman tried to use retiring Preds GM Poile as a human Booooo shield.It did not work!Well done #Smashville#NHLDraft

Carl Lee🇨🇦🇮🇪🍻🏋️🏒⚾🏀🏈🧑‍⚕️ @CarlLee96470767 I hate how Bettman enjoys the booing....I suppose if it gets done enough you come to expect it, but he just has a face that I just wanna punch I hate how Bettman enjoys the booing....I suppose if it gets done enough you come to expect it, but he just has a face that I just wanna punch

HockeySheWrote @HockeySheWrote Bettman doesn’t mind the booing. Maybe we should try cheering instead. He’s be so confused that he’d probably retire instantly. #NHLDraft2023 Bettman doesn’t mind the booing. Maybe we should try cheering instead. He’s be so confused that he’d probably retire instantly. #NHLDraft2023

Being at the top is not an easy task in the NHL, and no one knows it better than Bettman himself. There are many reasons behind fans criticizing and booing him.

Bettman took over the role of National Hockey League commissioner back in February 1993. Since then, he’s been on the top list of villains for the fans.

There are many reasons behind that: lockouts, league expansion, lack of growth of the league, and the Canadian team not winning the Cup since his appointment are some of the reasons. Many fans even blame Bettman for his lack of love and passion for the sport, accusing him of only caring just for making money.

2023 NHL Awards - Show

Gary Bettman is an American sports executive who has been the commissioner of the National Hockey League (NHL) since February 1, 1993. Prior to his role in the NHL, he worked as a senior vice president and general counsel for the National Basketball Association (NBA).

Bettman holds degrees from Cornell University and New York University School of Law. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2018.

During his tenure, Bettman played a significant role in expanding the NHL's presence in the United States by adding eight new teams. This resulted in a total of 32 teams by the start of the 2021-22 season.

His efforts were recognized when he was named 'Sports Executive of the Year' by the SportsBusiness Journal and SportsBusiness Daily in May 2014. Additionally, he became a member of the International Jewish Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.

