"He could buy other franchises" - Fans react as Shohei Ohtani's mega $700 million contract dwarfs value of NHL franchise

MLB star Shohei Ohtani has signed a 10-year, $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, leaving NHL fans shocked. The announcement, made via a statement on Ohtani's Instagram account, marks the end of his historic six-year tenure with the Los Angeles Angels.

The news swiftly triggered responses from unexpected quarters, particularly the NHL community. A fan page on X, formerly Twitter, drew attention to the staggering contrast between Ohtani's mega-deal and the franchise value of the Arizona Coyotes, posting:

"Shohei Ohtani contract: $700 mil #Yotes franchise value: $675 mil."

NHL enthusiasts couldn't resist expressing their reactions to this financial dissonance. One fan humorously remarked:

"He could buy other franchises."

Another fan playfully jabbed at the Coyotes, stating:

"Man, the Coyotes cannot stop catching strays,"

Adding a touch of relocation speculation, a fan predicted:

"The Coyotes franchise value will DOUBLE the moment they relocate to anywhere outside of Arizona,"

As fans across sports realms absorb the implications of Ohtani's historic deal, the financial dynamics of professional sports continue to be a captivating topic, with comparisons sparking lighthearted banter.

NHLPA executive director Marty Walsh on the Arizona Coyotes arena situation

Previously, in November's second week, NHLPA executive director Marty Walsh expressed urgency regarding the Arizona Coyotes' search for a new arena during the PrimeTime Sports Management Conference.

Walsh highlighted concerns about the team playing in Mullett Arena, a college venue with a capacity of 5,100 fans.

“I think there are lots of rumors about two more expansion teams coming. I would say three expansion teams — the first one, really, is Arizona," Walsh said. "They’re playing right now in a college arena, 5,100 fans that go to those games, and they don’t sell out. I think that’s the first thing we have to do ... figure out what is the long-term play on Arizona."

Walsh raised the issue of business model consistency.

“Those players are National Hockey League players," Walsh added. "They deserve to play in a National Hockey League rink. So, hopefully we can do that. And that’s part of the business model too ... you can’t have 31 teams playing in a full arena, and then one playing in a college arena, where you’re the second tenant, you’re not even the first tenant in that building.”

The Coyotes, currently in their second season at Mullett Arena, faced setbacks when their proposed sports and entertainment district in Tempe was rejected. NHL Commissioner Garry Bettman and Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo are committed to keeping the hockey team in the Valley.