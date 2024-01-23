"He's so bad its laughable": Knights fans vexed as Logan Thompson concedes six goals in loss to New Jersey Devils

In a disheartening turn of events for the Vegas Golden Knights, goaltender Logan Thompson found himself under the scrutiny of disappointed fans as the team succumbed to a 6-5 defeat against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Monday.
Logan Thompson has been a pivotal figure between the pipes for the Knights during the 2023-24 season, with a 2.72 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage. Despite making 32 saves, the netminder conceded six goals, leaving the passionate Knights fanbase frustrated and vexed.
In the game, the Devils showed an impressive play. Tyler Toffoli scored a key goal, making a shot from the right side during a play with Luke Hughes. Curtis Lazar scored two goals, while Nathan Bastian and Simon Nemec also made notable contributions. This increased the challenging defense for the Knights.
While Jonathan Marchessault showed his scoring skill with two goals and an assist, it was Thompson's struggle to deter the Devils' onslaught that became the focal point of discontent among Knights fans.
With the loss, the Knights' three-game winning streak came to an end, amplifying the disappointment among fans who expected more resilience from Logan Thompson between the pipes:
As the Knights look to regroup, the question of goaltending consistency looms large, leaving Logan Thompson under the critical gaze of a fervent fanbase.
Logan Thompson under siege as New Jersey Devils stage thrilling comeback against Vegas Golden Knights
The New Jersey Devils staged a remarkable comeback to edge out the Vegas Golden Knights in a high-scoring affair, securing a 6-5 victory in overtime.
In the game, Pavel Dorofeyev scored first for the Knights. His snap shot came from the right circle. This happened in a 2-on-1 rush. Nico Hischier of the Devils retaliated, evening the score. He made a neat shot from the slot. Hischier was assisted by Timo Meier.
Erik Haula and Tyler Toffoli pumped up the score for the Devils, making it 3-1 in the second period's early minutes. The Knights didn't sit idle, though. Jonathan Marchessault scored twice, balancing the game at 3-3. The game took another turn when Chandler Stephenson and Nicolas Roy piled Vegas up to a 5-3 lead.
Lazar took advantage of a loose puck, evening up the score at 5-5. The Devils showed toughness and then in a sudden turn, Toffoli ended the Devils' rally with a fast wrist shot during overtime completing his hat trick, resulting in the 6-5 overtime win.