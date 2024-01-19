"He’s been a major part of this turnaround" - NHL fans react as Canucks extend Jim Rutherford's tenure as team President

As per recent development, the Vancouver Canucks have decided to extend their President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford’s tenure. Rutherford has been the guiding hand of hockey operations at Canucks. He is a former Canadian professional ice hockey goaltender and current executive.

NHL fans took to various platforms to express their opinions on this development. One fan on social media said:

"Sweet. He’s been a major part of this turnaround."

Another fan emphasized the importance of continuity in leadership:

"Continuity is very important considering everything that is on the table over the next few years. Also allows for some extended runway to groom the next President from within."

A third fan acknowledged the ability of Jim Rutherford to deliver results:

"People can question the direction of the team all we want (and people know I have), but you can't argue with the results. He's using the same Benning plan that we have all cried out against, but unlike Benning, he's actually been able to execute that plan successfully this season. Based on the turnaround, I would say this is deserved."

Jim Rutherford is set to ink a contract extension with Vancouver Canucks

Jim Rutherford is set to continue his role in the transformation of the Vancouver Canucks as the team officially announced a multi-year contract extension for the 74-year-old President of Hockey Operations. Francesco Aquilini, Chairman and Governor of the Canucks, expressed excitement about the extension:

“Since arriving in Vancouver, Jim’s strategic vision has revitalized the competitiveness of our team, generating excitement among fans, players, and employees alike. We look forward to having the Canucks continue to progress under Jim’s leadership.”

Rutherford, a Hockey Hall of Famer, is currently in his third season with the Canucks. He said:

“I feel the energy and enthusiasm of our fan base every day and I am committed to building on our recent success to solidify the foundation for years to come.

"My family and I love living here and working with the Aquilini family. Ownership, management, coaches, players and staff all have a unified vision in understanding what it takes to win.”

The extension emerges in a season when the Canucks are on top of the NHL standings with 64 points after playing only 45 regular-season games. Rutherford proved himself as a successful builder, bringing the Stanley Cup pedigree with him. Following such leadership has brought good results for Vancouver Canucks in terms of their future prospects.