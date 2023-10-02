"He's walking in 3 years": Trevor Zegras' $17,250,000 extension with Ducks leaves fans speculating center's future in Anaheim

In an exciting development for Anaheim Ducks fans, the team has officially locked in their star center, Trevor Zegras, with a three-year contract extension that will keep him in orange and black through the 2025-26 NHL season. The deal, valued at $5.75 million per year, solidifies Zegras as a cornerstone player for the franchise.

Zegras, a 22-year-old prodigy, has been making waves in the NHL since his debut in the 2020-21 season. Known for his dazzling playmaking abilities and extraordinary vision on the ice, he quickly became a fan favorite and a symbol of hope for the Ducks' future success. This contract extension is a testament to the team's confidence in his potential to lead them to glory in the coming years.

Expand Tweet

Unsurprisingly, Ducks fans took to social media to express their jubilation at the news. While the contract signifies the Ducks' faith in Zegras as a cornerstone player, it also leaves fans wondering about his future beyond the three-year term. Will he remain a Duck for the entirety of his career, or could he explore other opportunities down the road?

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

For the Ducks, securing Trevor Zegras' services for the foreseeable future is not only a smart business move but also a source of excitement for their loyal fan base. As the young center continues to develop and shine, Anaheim's hopes for a return to the NHL's elite are brighter than ever.

Trevor Zegras' phenomenal journey with the Anaheim Ducks

Trevor Zegras has become the face of the Anaheim Ducks, thanks to his remarkable on-ice performances. Since making his NHL debut in the 2020-21 season, Zegras has amassed an impressive 139 points, including 49 goals and 90 assists, in just 180 games. His 2022-23 season was career-defining with a staggering 65 points (23 goals and 42 assists) in 81 games, setting new highs in assists.

Notably, Zegras led the Ducks in points, assists and power-play points, and he shared the goal-scoring leadership with Troy Terry. This accomplishment made him the third-youngest player in the NHL, at just 22 years old, to lead his team in points, following Jack Hughes and Tim Stutzle.

Zegras's impact on the Ducks is undeniable, as he became the second player in the franchise's history to reach 60 points multiple times before turning 23. Furthermore, he achieved a unique milestone by recording 20 goals and 30 assists twice before his 22nd birthday, a feat no other Ducks player has accomplished.

Selected ninth overall in the 2019 NHL Draft, Trevor Zegras has been a force to be reckoned with since his college days at Boston University, and his stellar career at the U.S. National Team Development Program speaks volumes about his talent.