Henrik Lundqvist endures 6Gs in Top Gun-like fighter plane experience

New York Rangers legend Henrik Lundqvist recently found himself thrust into the midst of a heart-pounding adventure that resembled the exhilarating 6G experience in a Top Gun-like fighter plane.

With his sheer determination, Lundqvist demonstrated an unwavering commitment to pushing boundaries and embracing one of the most adrenaline-inducing challenges out there.

Henrik Lundqvist took to Instagram and shared the thrilling experience with his followers by posting a short reel. He captioned the post:

"Some heavy breathing at times. When we hit 6G I had to work for it."

The 6G, which is commonly known as the sixth gear, is a move that demands an extraordinary level of courage, skill, and lightning-fast reflexes. Lundqvist's mastery of this maneuver was the highlight of his willingness to push the boundaries.

Henrik Lundqvist is one of the greatest goalies of all time

Lundqvist, also known as "King Henrik," is one of the greatest goaltenders to ever play in the NHL. Drafted 205th overall by the New York Rangers in the 2000 draft, Lundqvist spent his entire 15-year-long career with the Blue Shirts.

The five-time NHL All-Star won the Vezina Trophy as the best goalie in the league once in his career in 2012, and before that, he was nominated in each of his first three seasons with the Blue Shirts.

Moreover, Lundqvist holds the Rangers record for a goalie's most wins (459) and shutouts (64). Due to heart complications, Lundqvist had to hang up his pads and announce his retirement on August 20, 2021.

Although Lundqvist never won a Stanley Cup, his legacy with the Rangers remains unmatched. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2023.