Former NHL goaltender Henrik Lundqvist has delivered a special message to the passionate fanbase of the Philadelphia Flyers. Known for his remarkable skills and illustrious career, Lundqvist shared his thoughts in a video posted by B/R Open Ice on X (formerly Twitter).

The clip captures the essence of the festive season as Lundqvist humorously contemplates the perfect holiday gift for the Flyers and their supporters.

The video begins with a festive backdrop, setting the tone for the cheerful occasion. B/R Open Ice prompts Lundqvist with a question that sparks intrigue and amusement:

"What would you give this NHL team for the holidays?"

With a twinkle of humor, Lundqvist addresses the camera, acknowledging the Flyers' fanbase in his response.

He replied:

"Well, those fans, they were always mean to me."

His words carry a lighthearted tone, emphasizing the friendly banter that often characterizes the relationship between players and fans.

As the laughter subsides, Lundqvist offers his unique gift suggestion for the Flyers faithful:

"Maybe a litte nicer fans in Philly."

Expand Tweet

Henrik Lundqvist stands as one of the most exceptional goaltenders in the history of the NHL

Henrik Lundqvist, widely recognized as "King Henrik," stands out as one of the NHL's premier goaltenders in history. Selected as the 205th overall pick by the New York Rangers in the 2000 draft, Lundqvist dedicated his entire illustrious 15-year career to the team.

A five-time NHL All-Star, he clinched the Vezina Trophy as the league's top goalie in 2012, with nominations in each of his initial three seasons with the Rangers.

Lundqvist boasts the franchise record for most wins (459) and shutouts (64) by a goaltender. Unfortunately, due to heart complications, he had to retire and made the official announcement on August 20, 2021.

While a Stanley Cup eluded him, Henrik Lundqvist's impact and legacy with the Rangers stand unparalleled. His remarkable contributions led to his induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2023.