Hershey Bears Calder Cup celebration: How to watch, tickets, location & more

The Hershey Bears will be hosting a grand championship celebration at the GIANT Center on Saturday, June 24 at 3 p.m. This special event aims to commemorate their impressive achievement of winning their 12th Calder Cup title in franchise history.

Fans and supporters are invited to join in the festivities, with free admission and parking available for the public. The doors to the GIANT Center will open at 2 p.m., providing ample time for attendees to find their seats and soak in the excitement.

The celebration promises to be an unforgettable experience for all those in attendance. Fans will have the opportunity to rejoice in Hershey's latest championship triumph while relishing in the glory of the team's remarkable journey to the Cup. In addition to reveling in the triumph, attendees will have access to an array of Calder Cup merchandise and will be treated to light refreshments throughout the event.

The centerpiece of the celebration will be a ceremonial presentation lasting approximately 30 minutes, set to commence shortly after 3 p.m.

Following the conclusion of the ceremony, fans will have the opportunity to obtain autographs from their favorite players during an autograph-signing session.

For those unable to attend the celebration in person, the Hershey Bears have arranged a live stream of the event. Fans can tune in to the live stream at 3:00 p.m. to watch the proceedings unfold in real-time.

Additionally, the Hershey Bears have a deep-rooted history and strong community engagement beyond just the teddy bear toss. They have been a member of the American Hockey League (AHL) since the 1938-39 season, making them the longest-running team in their original city.

Since the 2005-06 season, the Bears have served as the primary development club for the NHL's Washington Capitals, contributing to their strong legacy in player development.

Since their move to the Giant Center in 2002-03, the Bears have fostered a lively and supportive atmosphere for their fans. The team's success on the ice is evident through their record-breaking 12 Calder Cup championships, the most in AHL history. Their most recent victory came in 2023.

The Hershey Bears Hockey Club's origins can be traced back to 1932 when Milton S. Hershey, the renowned chocolate manufacturer, established the "Hershey Hockey Club." Throughout nine decades, the organization has operated four teams in three professional leagues, including the AHL Bears.

Presently, the Hershey Bears Hockey Club operates as a subsidiary of the Hershey Entertainment and Resorts Company, previously known as "Hershey Estates" and later "HERCO."

