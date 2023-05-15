Hilary Duff, who was formerly married to NHL player Mike Comrie, recently opened up about her eating habits. She revealed that she follows a dietary regime similar to the one that Gwyneth Paltrow has recently been criticized for.

In an appearance on Molly Sims’ “Lipstick on the Rim” podcast, the “How I Met Your Father” star admitted that she tries to drink coffee in the morning and starve off her hunger. The practice is known as intermittent fasting. Hilary Duff also shared some of her favorite foods, including crispy cauliflower rounds that she cooks in her air fryer. Duff said:

“Sometimes I try to — you know, Gwyneth’s in trouble for saying this — but sometimes I try to just drink coffee in the morning and starve off my hunger,”

However, she also admitted that she wakes up feeling really hungry.

Paltrow’s eating habits were criticized after she detailed them on Dr. Will Cole’s “The Art of Being Well” podcast. Paltrow said:

“I usually eat something [at] about 12. And in the morning, I’ll have some things that won’t spike my blood sugar. So, I have coffee,”

Paltrow had said it was important for her detox:

“But I really like soup for lunch. I have bone broth for lunch a lot the days… And then, for dinner, I try to eat, you know, according to Paleo. So, lots of vegetables. It’s really important for me to support my detox.”

She tries to eat clean, but admits that she occasionally strays from her diet regimen, mainly as she's getting her kids’ lunches prepared for school. She said:

“If we’re being honest, yeah, I eat a chicken nugget in the morning while I’m packing lunches and there’s one left over, Pop it down the hatch!”

After Hilary's diet disclosure, fans once again came together to criticize the techniques used to stay in shape.

Mark Scott Erickson @markericthered @HilaryDuff @gardenofliferaw About diet, please don't listen to Gwyneth Paltrow if she says to nearly starve yourself, like I heard you might be doing. Remember what happened to Karen Carpenter. @HilaryDuff @gardenofliferaw About diet, please don't listen to Gwyneth Paltrow if she says to nearly starve yourself, like I heard you might be doing. Remember what happened to Karen Carpenter.

Hilary Duff is fascinated by Indian culture

Hilary Duff's fascination with Indian culture has shed light on the country's profound cultural heritage and its global influence. While working with Indian actor Suraj Sharma on the set of "How I Met Your Father," Duff had the opportunity to experience the vibrant and lively nature of Indian culture through him.

Through her observations, she has emphasized the open-minded and accepting nature of the Indian people. The culture celebrates life with colorful festivities, food, parties, and joyous occasions. This interest in Indian culture has captivated not only Duff but also numerous individuals worldwide.

India's rich traditions, art forms, music, dance, and spirituality have influenced and inspired people across the globe. The country's cultural diversity is vividly showcased in its numerous festivals, which are celebrated with immense enthusiasm and passion.

The revelation of Hilary Duff's (ex-wife of NHL player, Mike Comrie) interest in Indian culture came as a shock. Although her assertion that Indian culture is incredibly dynamic is indeed accurate.

Poll : 0 votes