'Hired a man that stole my child!': Evander Kane's ex-girlfriend 'curses' Edmonton Oilers for signing him in IG meltdown

In a recent Instagram breakdown, Anna Kane, the ex-wife of professional hockey player Evander Kane, unleashed a barrage of criticism against the Edmonton Oilers and their star player, Connor McDavid. The emotional outburst came in the wake of a custody battle over their daughter, Kensington Ava Kane, which ended with Anna losing custody in March 2021.

The Instagram story begins with a direct address to the Edmonton Oilers and Connor McDavid, expressing Anna's discontent with the team's decision to sign Evander Kane.

"You hired a man that STOLE my child from me!!!!!!!!!! This is your karma. You will never ever win until you get rid of him."

In another segment of her Instagram story, she appealed to the motherly instincts of the players on the Oilers team. She contrasted their ability to tuck their kids into bed every night with her inability to do so for two years.

"And for all the moms on that team that tuck their kids into bed every night. When I haven't in two years."

Furthermore, Anna went on to imply that the NHL community is closely knit and rumors of Evander Kane's alleged actions were well-known among the players. She suggested that players within the league were aware of his behavior but chose to turn a blind eye.

In a direct message to McDavid, she questioned whether he was aware of Evander's actions and voiced her disbelief at the apparent change in attitude, stating,

"Now he is jealous of you and smiles in your face? You guys knew what he was doing and all looked the other way, shame on you as an organization."

Anna's Instagram outburst sheds light on the highly contentious and personal nature of her relationship with Kane and the subsequent custody battle.

Anna previously accused Evander Kane of gambling

In 2021, during his time with the San Jose Sharks, Evander Kane faced serious accusations from his ex-wife, Anna Kane, who alleged that he engaged in gambling on hockey games and attempted to manipulate the outcomes for financial gain.

These were grave allegations that could potentially harm Kane's standing as a professional player. However, in response to these claims, Kane denied them on his X (formerly Twitter) account and expressed his willingness to fully cooperate with the NHL's investigation to clear his name.

Kane said,

“I have NEVER gambled/bet on Hockey, NEVER gambled/bet on a Sharks game, NEVER gambled/bet on any of my games and NEVER thrown a hockey game,”

The league initiated an inquiry into the allegations against Kane but could not find substantial evidence to support Anna's claims.

Earlier in 2020, Kane reported losses of $1.5 million due to gambling. Notably, during that year, a Las Vegas hotel dropped a legal case against him. The hotel had accused him of not settling a debt of $500,000 stemming from one night of gambling in April 2019.