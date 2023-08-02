In the wake of the Hockey Canada scandal, involving alleged sexual assault by players on the night after the Hockey Canada Foundation Gala in June 2018, the controversy continues to garner attention and public outcry.

The situation escalated further when a Senators hockey community Twitter account "Martian" recently shared insights from NHL insider Andy Strickland. He said that it is likely "5 players" will be facing NHL suspensions for their involvement in the 2018 World Juniors sexual assault scandal. The tweet from Martian read:

"Andy Strickland on Cam and Strick today said it’s likely '5 players' will be facing NHL suspensions for their involvement in the 2018 WJC sexual assault scandal. Said he knows the names but won’t say them now. 'Some significant names.'”

The issue first came to light in May 2022 when Hockey Canada settled a lawsuit with a woman who claimed she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of Canada’s 2018 world juniors team. Throughout the legal proceedings, the identities of the eight players remained undisclosed, fueling public frustration and concerns about accountability.

In response to the mounting pressure from the public and advocates for justice, Hockey Canada decided to reopen the investigation, stressing that participation from all players is mandatory. This decision was made with the understanding that several members of Canada's world junior team from 2018 now have professional contracts within the NHL.

Previously, NHL insider Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff provided some insight into the potential outcomes. On the DFO Rundown Podcast, Seravalli suggested that an announcement regarding the investigation's results is imminent. Additionally, he revealed that preparations are being made by NHL teams for the possibility of players being suspended in connection with the sexual assault scandal.

While the tweet alluded to "significant names" being involved, nothing is made public by the authorities yet. The severity of the allegations and potential consequences demand that all information be treated with the utmost care and accuracy.

More on the Hockey Canada scandal and response from NHL players

In response to the ongoing investigation, several current NHL players, who were part of Canada's 2018 world junior team, previously expressed their thoughts. Some took to social media to assert their innocence and cooperation with the authorities, while others maintained their silence, likely following the advice of legal counsel.

The investigation is still ongoing, and all parties involved deserve a fair and thorough examination of the facts. Sexual assault allegations are grave matters that require sensitivity and professionalism from all parties involved in the process. And the NHL is doing its due diligence in doing a proper investigation.