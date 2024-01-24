"Hope this isn't related": Fans speculate Carter Hart's indefinite leave of absence to alleged involvement in 2018 WJC s*x scandal

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart has announced an indefinite leave of absence from the team due to personal reasons. Fans have speculated that the absence could indicate his possible involvement in the 2018 World Junior Championship sexual abuse scandal.

Hart's absence comes as a surprise to many, and the timing has raised questions about a potential connection to the unresolved investigation surrounding the 2018 WJC incident.

The Flyers, through general manager Danny Briere, released a statement confirming Hart's request for an indefinite leave of absence today. The statement was brief, providing little insight into the nature of Hart's personal reasons.

Meanwhile, fans have reacted to his absence, with one tweeting:

"Y'all really made me go have to google the 2018 WJ Scandal and boyyy ... hope this isn't related"

In Hart's absence, the Flyers will have to count on backup Samuel Ersson to step in for the upcoming game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The team has also called up Cal Petersen from the AHL to serve as Ersson's backup.

Carter Hart's absence follows his recent struggles with an undisclosed illness that led to weight loss, limiting his playing time in December. He had expressed optimism about addressing the issue and getting back on track. The goaltender has been a key player for the Flyers, earning the team MVP award last season.

Could Dillon Dube and Carter Hart taking leave of absence be related to the 2019 WJC Hockey scandal?

Adding to the speculation is the backdrop of the 2018 WJC scandal involving members of the Canadian under-20 world junior team.

In the past week, Hart's 2018 teammate Dillon Dube has also taken a leave of absence from the team. In April 2022, a lawsuit was filed against Hockey Canada, accusing players of sexual assault during the 2018 tournament.

The NHL initiated an investigation in May 2022 to determine the facts and any necessary actions involving current players. Could Dube and Hart's leave of absences be related?

Carter Hart was the starting goalie for Team Canada during their gold-winning performance at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship and has been connected to the investigation.

However, there has been no update on the league's investigation. It remains unclear if Hart and Dube's leave of absences is related to the ongoing probe or is just an extended coincidence.

In previous statements, Carter Hart has emphasized his cooperation with the NHL's investigation, respecting the process while refraining from providing specific details.

Despite the ongoing uncertainty, Hart's commitment to cooperating with the investigation was reiterated as recently as September 2022.