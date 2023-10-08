Houston's Toyota Centre set to undergo $30,000,000 renovations keeping NHL expansion in mind 

With NHL expansion in mind, Houston's Toyota Center, currently home to the NBA's Houston Rockets, is poised for a substantial $30 million renovation. This transformative project will focus on the installation of ice-making equipment essential for creating NHL-quality ice, potentially paving the way for the venue to host NHL games.

Here's what Rockets President of business operations, Gretchen Sheirr said:

"Making sure this building is ready for anything, which includes making sure it's hockey ready."

While there are no immediate plans to bring an NHL team to Houston, the addition of the required ice-making machinery could pave the way for future NHL expansion.

The prospect of Toyota Center hosting NHL games aligns with the league's exploration of potential markets. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman mentioned Houston as one of the cities showing interest in hosting an NHL franchise, alongside Atlanta, Quebec City, and Salt Lake City.

Unlike other arenas, Toyota Center's downtown location and existing infrastructure meet the NHL's standards, making it a viable candidate for hockey. The addition of ice-making equipment is the only major requirement for this transformation, eliminating the need for extensive construction.

As Sheirr noted:

"Making sure it's hockey-ready is going to be important for the future of the city and the future of the arena."

While there may be no immediate plans for NHL action in Houston, Toyota Center's renovation sets the stage for a potentially chilling future in the world of hockey.

NHL Expansion Speculation: Commissioner Bettman hints at Future Growth

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman's recent remarks have sparked discussions about the potential for the NHL expansion, possibly making it the first 33 or 34-team professional sports league globally. Although Bettman emphasized that the league isn't currently in formal expansion mode, he hinted that if the right opportunity arose, they would consider it.

With the impressive expansion fees paid by the Vegas Golden Knights ($500 million) and the Seattle Kraken ($650 million), the next expansion fee could reach the billion-dollar mark, according to Bettman. Recent franchise sales, like the Ottawa Senators for $950 million and the pending sale of the Nashville Predators for $880 million, have set a precedent for the league.

Bettman acknowledged continuous interest from various cities, stating:

"We aren’t there yet, and it’s just an expression of interest. As you all know, I take meetings all the time on a variety of subjects, so if someone wants to talk, I’ll talk to them.."

However, he stressed that the NHL isn't actively pursuing expansion and would require potential suitors to meet specific prerequisites, including market size, suitable arenas, and strong ownership groups, before considering any NHL expansion.