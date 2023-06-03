How many black players are in the NHL?

In a USA Today article, it was reported that the NHL is predominantly composed of white players, with 97% belonging to this ethnicity. The remaining 3% consists of players from various ethnic backgrounds. Among the diverse group, there are currently 34 active black players.

Notable black players include K'Andre Miller, Kyle Okposo, Evander Kane, and many others. These individuals have made significant contributions to the sport and have garnered popularity among fans.

1. Evander Kane

Team: Edmonton Oilers

Evander Kane, a Canadian left winger, currently plays for the Edmonton Oilers in the NHL. He has previously been a part of the Atlanta Thrashers, Winnipeg Jets, Buffalo Sabres, and San Jose Sharks. Kane was chosen as the fourth overall pick by the Thrashers in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft.

2. Kyle Okposo

Team: Buffalo Sabres

Kyle Okposo, a skilled right winger in the NHL, currently serves as the captain for the Buffalo Sabres. Hailing from the United States, Okposo was selected in the first round of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft by the New York Islanders. He spent eight seasons with the Islanders before transitioning to the Sabres.

3. K'Andre Miller

Team: New York Rangers

K'Andre Miller, a talented defenseman, is making waves as a rising star for the New York Rangers. Selected in the first round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Miller has showcased his reliability and versatility on the team's defensive unit.

4. Anthony Duclair

Team: Florida Panthers

Anthony Duclair, a Canadian forward, plays for the Florida Panthers. He started his career with the New York Rangers and has also played for the Coyotes, Blackhawks, Blue Jackets, and Senators. He is a key player for the Florida Panthers. Although he suffered an Achilles injury, he has been making progress in his recovery.

5. Seth Jones

Team: Chicago Blackhawks

Seth Jones, an American defenseman, plays for the Chicago Blackhawks. He was drafted fourth overall by the Nashville Predators. Jones has represented the United States in international competitions, winning gold medals at the World U18 Championships and World Junior Ice Hockey Championships.

6. Dakota Joshua

Team: Vancouver Canucks

Dakota Joshua, an American forward, is a promising young player for the Vancouver Canucks, and has made a notable impact in his rookie season. He was chosen by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft with the 128th overall pick. He showcases his energy and physicality on the ice.

7. Caleb Jones

Team: Chicago Blackhawks

Caleb Jones, a defenseman for the Chicago Blackhawks, follows in the footsteps of his brother Seth Jones, who is also a defenseman. Their father is Popeye Jones, a former NBA player.

8. Ryan Reaves

Team: Minnesota Wild

Ryan Reaves, a Canadian right winger, currently plays for the Minnesota Wild. He has previously played for the St. Louis Blues, Pittsburgh Penguins, Vegas Golden Knights, and New York Rangers. His father, Willard Reaves, was a former player in the CFL and NFL.

9. Jalen Chatfield

Team: Carolina Hurricanes

Jalen Chatfield, an American defenseman, currently plays for the Carolina Hurricanes. He previously played for the Vancouver Canucks. Chatfield had success in junior hockey, winning the Memorial Cup with the Windsor Spitfires.

10. Jordan Harris

Team: Montreal Canadiens

Jordan Harris, a defenseman for the Montreal Canadiens, was drafted by the team in the third round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. He is an American player.

Other active black NHL players

Darren Archibald

Justin Bailey

Nicholas Baptiste

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare

Madison Bowey

Quinton Byfield

Christopher Gibson

Jet Greaves

Jordan Greenway

Josh Ho-Sang

Bokondji Imama

Mathieu Joseph

Pierre-Olivier Joseph

Keegan Kolesar

Oliver Kylington

Darnell Nurse

Isaak Phillips

Lucas Raymond

C. J. Suess

Wayne Simmonds

Gemel Smith

Givani Smith

Malcolm Subban

Daniel Walcott

Poll : 0 votes