How many games will Patrick Kane miss? Red Wings HC Derek Lalonde sheds light on veteran's injury

The Detroit Red Wings will have to navigate their last two road games without their star forward Patrick Kane, according to head coach Derek Lalonde.

Lalonde confirmed that Kane sustained a lower-body injury during a clash against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Sunday's 4-2 victory.

The incident that led to Kane's injury occurred during the early first period of the game. He was forcefully checked into the boards by the Maple Leafs' Pontus Holmberg and subsequently suffered a fall, which saw him crash into the boards again while trying to intercept a pass.

The good news is that this injury is not related to his previously surgically repaired hip.

Since joining the Red Wings lineup this season, Kane has been consistently performing well. He has played in all 19 games and made contributions to the team’s offense with seven goals and nine assists, accumulating a total of 16 points.

His average ice time stands at 18:47 per game, which highlights his importance on the ice.

Patrick Kane's take on his hip surgery

Patrick Kane had a difficult season last year due to a recurring hip issue. This injury noticeably affected his performance both with the Chicago Blackhawks and later with the New York Rangers during the playoff period.

On June 1, 2023, Patrick Kane underwent hip resurfacing surgery. This procedure has shown promising advancements over time, offering hope for a recovery.

During an interview, Kane conveyed news about his recovery and highlighted the improvements in comparison to the last season.

“I was pretty much straight-legged, trying to make plays," Kane said. "It’s tough, you play the game on one leg, you’re trying to go one way, it’s very limiting.”

Kane also talked about his ability to perform crossovers.

"Where I’m at now, I can go both ways. I think the biggest thing is the crossover, left-over-right. That was a move I really struggled with, probably wasn’t even a crossover,” Kane added.

Kane’s capability to distribute his weight evenly on both legs has significantly improved after surgery.

“Was more of a hopping on my left leg to get over to my right side. The ability to weight shift on both legs was very exciting to me.”

The surgery has effectively resolved some of the problems resulting from his injury.