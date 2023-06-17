How many kids does Paulina Gretzky have? A Look into the personal life of Wayne Gretzky’s Daughter

Paulina Gretzky is the eldest daughter of renowned ice hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. She and Dustin Johnson, the professional golfer, started dating in 2013. They happily accepted the joys of parenthood as their two kids grew older. They finally tied the knot to declare their love for one another in April 2022.

Paulina is a mother to two young ones, Tatum Gretzky Johnson and River Jones Johnson. Mommy Gretzky welcomed her first son Tatum on January 19, 2015, while River was born in 2017. Paulina Gretzky’s fans can witness both the kids growing up rapidly under the affection of both their successful parents from social media.

American pop singer and model Gretzky announced the news of her first pregnancy by sharing the moments with PGA Tour player Dustin Johnson on Instagram in September 2014. By sharing a fascinating photo from a maternity session in which she tenderly cradled her baby bump, she captured the attention of her followers. Paulina announced the incredible pregnancy adventure and their first child's impending arrival. However, the couple chose to keep most of the things private during their second pregnancy.

The initial encounter between Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson took place in 2009. The couple happily exchanged vows on a wonderful Saturday, April 23, 2022, after becoming engaged in 2013. The charming wedding was held at the elegant Blackberry Farm, a five-star retreat in Walland, Tennessee.

Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky's daughter, Paulina Gretzky, eagerly revealed that she had picked a magnificent Vera Wang gown to wear on their special day on Instagram before the wedding, increasing the excitement among her fans and giving the event more glitz.

Paulina Gretzky joins the no-bra club

Wayne Gretzky’s daughter, Paulina Gretzky, showcases a bold personality by flaunting her sleek body confidently on her Instagram. The 34-year-old pop singer and model shared a recent post on her social handle, assuring her fans of her joining the no-bra club.

Gretzky uploaded a mirror photo on her social media story to perfectly capture the essence of her exclusive style statement. She elegantly displayed her exquisite style in the photo, posing in her bedroom while wearing an impressive black two-piece set.

She added a small handbag as an accessory and finished off her look with a pair of chic black heels with an added caption of “GLAM”. Gretzky uploaded recent pictures of the vacation with her golfer husband Dustin Johnson, where she was seen wearing a stylish bikini, soaking up the warm sun and enjoying their beautiful time together.

