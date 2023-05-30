How many Stanley Cup finalists have never won the coveted trophy before?

Throughout the storied history of the NHL, many teams have had the honor of reaching the Stanley Cup Final. The Stanley Cup is the pinnacle of achievement in professional hockey. However, for some franchises, the journey to the final has been bittersweet, as they are yet to lift the coveted trophy and claim ultimate victory.

Let's explore the list of Stanley Cup finalists who have never won the championship before.

Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights

This 2022-23 NHL season, the Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights face off in the Stanley Cup Final. Both strive to capture their first-ever championship. The Florida Panthers last reached the Stanley Cup Final in 1996 but were swept in four games by the Colorado Avalanche.

On the other hand, the Vegas Golden Knights have only made one previous appearance in the final, losing to the Washington Capitals in 2018. Like the Panthers, Vegas is still in search of their first-ever cup victory.

Vegas Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals

Back in 2018, the Vegas Golden Knights made a remarkable run to the final in their inaugural season, captivating fans and defying expectations. However, they were ultimately denied by the Washington Capitals, who claimed their first championship in franchise history.

The Washington Capitals' most recent trip to the Stanley Cup Final was in 1998, where they were swept by the Detroit Red Wings in four games.

Anaheim Ducks and the Ottawa Senators

In 2007, the Anaheim Ducks and the Ottawa Senators clashed in the final. The Anaheim Ducks' lone previous appearance in the Stanley Cup Final occurred four years prior to their current one. In that final, they took the New Jersey Devils to a decisive Game 7 before ultimately falling short and losing the series.

On the other hand, the Ottawa Senators had never reached the final before. Their closest brush with the Prince of Wales Trophy came in 2003. Coincidentally, they also faced the New Jersey Devils in a hard-fought seven-game series but were unable to secure the victory.

Some Stanley Cup finalists from the 20th century.

The 1999 final saw the Dallas Stars and the Buffalo Sabres vying for the ultimate prize. In a thrilling series that went to six games, the Stars emerged as champions, leaving the Sabres empty-handed.

In 1996, the Colorado Avalanche faced the Florida Panthers in the final. While the Avalanche celebrated their first championship since relocating from Quebec, the Panthers were left yearning for their maiden victory.

The 1991 final pitted the Pittsburgh Penguins against the Minnesota North Stars. The Penguins, led by superstar Mario Lemieux, captured their first cup. The North Stars were left to reflect on their missed opportunity.

Going back to 1934, the Chicago Black Hawks (now known as the Chicago Blackhawks) clashed with the Detroit Red Wings (then known as the Detroit Falcons) in the final. The Black Hawks emerged victorious, securing their first-ever championship, while the Red Wings were left without the coveted trophy.

These instances show the challenges and uncertainties that come with competing for the Trophy. For the teams, reaching the final was an achievement in itself, but the ultimate goal of lifting the trophy remained elusive.

Despite the disappointment of falling short, the pursuit of the Stanley Cup remains a driving force for these franchises. Each season brings new hope and renewed determination to write their own chapter in NHL history.

The quest to become champions continues, and the list of teams yet to win the coveted trophy adds intrigue and anticipation to future playoffs.

