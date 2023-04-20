How much does Derek Ryan earn? Breaking down the salary and contract details of Edmonton Oilers superstar

Derek Ryan is a 36-year-old center currently playing for the Edmonton Oilers. His salary and cap hit for the 2022-23 season is $1,250,000. Ryan has signed five contracts in his career, which have a total value of $14,500,000.

Ryan has played in at least one NHL game every season for the past eight seasons, and has a total of 500 NHL games under his belt. In those 500 games, Ryan has accumulated 191 points, which is a respectable total for a depth forward. He has also played in 32 playoff games, scoring seven points.

At the end of the 2022-23 season, Ryan will become an unrestricted free agent. It remains to be seen whether the Edmonton Oilers will attempt to re-sign him, or if he will seek other opportunities on the open market.

A look at Derek Ryan's NHL career

Derek Ryan's journey to the NHL was not typical. Despite being undersized, the Spokane, Washington, native never let that hold him back from pursuing his dreams. After spending four seasons with the Spokane Chiefs of the Western Hockey League, Ryan decided to take his talents north of the border to the University of Alberta, where he spent the next four seasons honing his craft.

In 2011, Ryan took his talents overseas to Austria, where he played for three seasons before joining Orebro from the Swedish Hockey League in 2014-15. It was there that Ryan's star truly began to shine as he led the league in scoring with an impressive 60 points (15 goals, 45 assists) and was named the league's MVP and Forward of the Year.

Ryan's success in the SHL caught the attention of several NHL teams, and he eventually signed with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2015. After spending most of the 2015-16 season with the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League, Ryan made his NHL debut at the age of 29 against the New Jersey Devils on March 1, 2016, scoring a goal in his first game.

Derek Ryan quickly showed that he belonged in the NHL, scoring two goals in his first six games with the Hurricanes. He followed that up with a solid 2016-17 season, tallying 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists) in 67 games. Ryan's breakout season came in 2017-18, when he registered 38 points (15 goals, 23 assists) in 80 games.

Now a member of the Edmonton Oilers, Derek Ryan has established himself as a reliable two-way forward who can contribute offensively as well.

