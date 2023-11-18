How much does an NHL coach make? Average coach salary in 2023, highest paid coaches and more 

The NHL head coach plays a crucial role in determining a team’s success. Consequently, their salaries often mirror their significance and expertise.

As of 2023, NHL head coaches can earn from $1 million to $6 million annually with an average salary between $2 million and $2.5 million. Nonetheless, it is important to acknowledge that not all head coach salaries are publicly disclosed.

5 Highest-paid NHL coaches in 2023

According to Cap Friendly, here are the five highest-paid NHL coaches of the 2022-2023 season.

1. Todd McLellan

Leading the Los Angeles Kings, Todd McLellan holds the distinction of being the highest-paid coach in the NHL. McLellan’s annual salary amounts to $5 million per season which reflects his contributions to the team’s triumphs as well as his knack for nurturing and developing talent.

2. Peter Laviolette

Peter Laviolette, the head coach for the Washington Capitals earns a salary of $4.9 million per season. He is known for his aggressive coaching style and ability to motivate players which resulted in continued success within the league for the Capitals.

3. Bruce Cassidy

Bruce Cassidy commands a salary of $4.5 million per season as head coach for the Las Vegas Golden Knights. He focuses on developing players and implementing strategies that have greatly contributed to the rise of the Golden Knights.

4. Peter DeBoer

Peter DeBoer serves as the head coach for the Dallas Stars earning an income of $4.25 million per season. DeBoer is highly regarded for his adaptable coaching style, which has proven vital in guiding the Stars through seasons while maintaining their competitive edge.

5. John Tortorella

John Tortorella, who coaches the Philadelphia Flyers, earns $4 million per season. His straightforward approach and unwavering emphasis on discipline have played a crucial role in the Flyer's success making him an invaluable asset.

Why aren’t all NHL head coach salaries made public?

The reason why NHL coaching salaries are not transparent is because there is no coaches’ union, unlike the players’ union which has decided to make player salaries public.

As a result, the main way we learn about coaching salaries is through reporters and sometimes insider information.