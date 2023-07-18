How much is Wayne Gretzky's game-used hockey stick worth?

Wayne Gretzky's game-used stick from the 1988 Stanley Cup finals, in which the Edmonton Oilers secured a momentous victory over the Boston Bruins, is preparing to enter the auction market. This highly sought-after piece of hockey history has captivated fans and collectors on a global scale.

Sotheby's auction house anticipates that the stick, which carries immense significance, will command an astounding sum exceeding US$500,000. This valuation is due to it being an esteemed symbol representing Wayne Gretzky's extraordinary career and enduring legacy.

The significance of this stick lies in its connection to Gretzky's fourth Stanley Cup win, a milestone achievement in his legendary career. In the 1988 playoffs, Gretzky's exceptional performance led the Oilers to victory, earning him his second Conn Smythe Trophy as the Most Valuable Player.

With an astonishing 43 points, including 12 goals and 31 assists, across 19 post-season games, Gretzky's dominance on the ice is proof of his legacy as one of the greatest players in the history of hockey.

The estimated value of Gretzky's game-used stick is based on several factors, including comparable sales of related memorabilia. Sotheby's took into account a previous auction where the gloves and jersey from the 1988 Stanley Cup finals were sold.

The gloves fetched around $200,000, while the jersey commanded an impressive $1.5 million. Considering the upward trend in the market since that sale, the value of the stick is expected to fall within this range, attracting bids from passionate collectors who recognize its historical significance.

Scrutiny of Wayne Gretzky's stick and his previous auctions

One of the critical aspects of authenticating such valuable memorabilia is photo matching. Sotheby's employs meticulous scrutiny, examining the stick for unique marks, scuffs, and wood graining, comparing them to authenticated photographs of Gretzky from the 1988 Stanley Cup finals.

The stick's provenance adds to its credibility, but the photo-matching process further substantiates its connection to that historic period. Adding to its authenticity, Gretzky himself has signed and dated the stick, inscribing it with the date of the last championship game, May 26, 1988.

Wayne Gretzky's memorabilia consistently commands astronomical prices at auction, testifying to the admiration he evokes among fans. In May 2021, a 1979 O-Pee-Chee Gretzky rookie card shattered records, selling for an astonishing $3.75 million.

While a Gretzky rookie card from December 2020 achieved an impressive $1.29 million, marking the first hockey card to surpass the million-dollar mark. These extraordinary prices show the unparalleled value collectors place on items associated with "The Great One."

