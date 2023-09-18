How to watch 2023 PWHL draft? TV channel list, live streaming details & more

The highly-anticipated first-ever PWHL (Provincial Women's Hockey League) Draft is just around the corner, and fans worldwide are eager to witness history in the making.

This groundbreaking event will take place on Monday, September 18, at 1 p.m. ET, and it promises to be an exciting moment for women's hockey. But how can you watch the PWHL Draft? We've got you covered with all the details on TV channels, streaming options, and more.

Live Coverage at CBC Headquarters in Toronto

The PWHL Draft will be hosted at the CBC Headquarters in Toronto, and Canadian Tire Corporation, the league's first Founding Partner, will present this historic event. To make it even more special, the draft will be covered by a panel of accomplished women in the hockey world:

Andi Petrillo: A true hockey pioneer, Andi Petrillo is the first woman in CBC Sports' history to cover the game full-time. She will lead the coverage, providing insights and commentary on the draft proceedings.

Hailey Salvian: Hailey Salvian, a staff writer at The Athletic, will join Andi Petrillo in delivering in-depth analysis and commentary, offering a unique perspective on the draft picks.

Shannon Szabados: The draft coverage team includes Olympic gold medalist Shannon Szabados, bringing her extensive experience and expertise in the world of hockey.

Anastasia Bucsis: CBC Sportscaster Anastasia Bucsis will round out the panel, contributing her insights and enthusiasm for the sport.

Multiple ways to tune in PWHL Draft

Whether you're at home or on the go, there are numerous ways to catch the live coverage of the PWHL Draft. CBC Sports is making it accessible to fans worldwide through various platforms:

CBC Gem: Stream the draft live on CBC Gem, the CBC's streaming service.

CBCSports.ca: Visit the CBC Sports website to watch the draft live from your computer or mobile device.

CBC App for iOS and Android: Download the CBC app on your iOS or Android device to watch the draft from anywhere.

Radio-Canada: French-speaking fans can tune in to Radio-Canada for coverage of the event.

Radio-Canada Info App for iOS and Android: Use the Radio-Canada Info app on your iOS or Android device to follow the draft in French.

Additional viewing options

If you prefer other networks and platforms, you can still catch the excitement of the PWHL Draft:

NESN 360: NESN 360 will broadcast the event, allowing fans in select regions to tune in.

Sportsnet ONE and Sportsnet+: Fans can tune in to these Sportsnet channels.

TSN: Catch the draft on TSN.

TSN App: Download the TSN App for iOS or Android for mobile streaming.

Twitch: Follow the draft on the popular streaming platform Twitch.

YouTube: The draft will be available on YouTube for easy access.

Be part of the Purple Carpet experience

For those who want to witness history in person, the players and VIPs will grace the PWHL purple carpet before the draft, from approximately 12 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. ET. To do so, arrive at the CBC entrance by or before 12 p.m. ET on September 18th. Keep in mind that capacity is limited, so make sure to arrive early to secure your spot and be part of this unforgettable moment.