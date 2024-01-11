How William Nylander's massive $92,000,000 contract extension will still see him earn less than Matthew Tkachuk 

The Toronto Maple Leafs made headlines on January 8th with a significant move securing the future of their star winger, William Nylander. The team inked Nylander to an eight-year, $92 million contract extension, marking the largest deal in Maple Leafs history in terms of total value.

This lucrative contract, set to take effect next season, carries an Average Annual Value (AAV) of $11.5 million, providing Nylander with financial stability and committing him to the team for an extended period.

A notable aspect of Nylander's contract is the inclusion of a full no-movement clause throughout its duration. This clause affords Nylander added security and control over his playing situation.

However, an interesting perspective emerged on social media following the contract announcement. Twitter user David R shared a post highlighting a unique comparison between Nylander's contract and that of Matthew Tkachuk, an American professional ice hockey winger and alternate captain for the Florida Panthers.

According to @DailyFaceoff, at an AAV of $9.5 million, Tkachuk's net pay surpasses Nylander's $11.5 million. The tweet points out that a player in Toronto would need to earn $12.875 million per year to be equivalent in net pay to Tkachuk's $9.5 million.

The key factor influencing this comparison is the significant tax difference between Florida and Toronto.

The tweet notes a 17% tax disparity, emphasizing the impact of taxation on players' take-home pay. Tkachuk's salary for the 2023–24 season is $11,250,000, with a cap hit of $9,500,000. The salary structure includes $10,250,000 in signing bonuses and $1,000,000 in base salary.

A quick Look at William Nylander's Maple Leafs journey

William Nylander, currently in the final year of a six-year contract signed in 2018 under then-general manager Kyle Dubas, has emerged as a linchpin in the Toronto Maple Leafs' offensive lineup.

This season, his impressive performance boasts 21 goals and 54 points in just 37 games, further solidifying his crucial role. Nylander's noteworthy achievement includes starting the season with a franchise-record 17-game point streak.

The 27-year-old forward's stellar career-best performance last season, notching 40 goals and 87 points in 82 games, highlights his pivotal contribution to the team's success.

Despite the team's second-round playoff elimination, Nylander significantly contributed with four goals and 10 points in 11 postseason games.

William Nylander's journey from being the eighth-overall pick in the 2014 draft to a key player on the Maple Leafs roster reflects his skill and dedication. His remarkable track record of 198 goals and 484 points in 558 regular-season games underscores the significance of his role.